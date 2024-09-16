'Stree 2' box office collection day 32: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film Rs 20 crore shy from Rs 600 crore in India; swallows The Buckingham Murders, Tumbbad

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has not only stayed its course at the domestic box office ever since its release but also had a phenomenal fifth weekend at the ticket counters. The horror comedy has not only tickled the audience's funny bones but has also wowed trade pundits.

The latest Rajkummar Rao film made Rs 307.80 crore in its first week including its preview shows, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, Rs 72.83 crore in its third week, and Rs 37.75 crore in its fourth week.

The film went onto make Rs 3.60 crore on its fifth Friday, Rs 5.55 crore in its fifth Saturday, and Rs 6.85 crore in its fifth Sunday. With this, the film made a total of Rs 16 crore in its fifth weekend and a total of Rs 580.18 crore as of its day 32 at the India box office.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film's fifth Friday box office collection was boosted by the buy one get one free ticket offer.

"The [fifth] Friday numbers of Stree 2 were bolstered by BOGO free ticket offer, but the growth on Saturday-Sunday suggests the film still has fuel left to comfortably enter the Rs 600 cr club," Adarsh said.

With this, Stree 2 has eaten into the box office numbers of the Kareena Kapoor-starrer The Buckingham Murders and Sohum Shah's Tumbbad. The Buckingham Murders released in India and Tumbbad was re-released after massive audience demand on September 13 this year.

The Buckingham Murders, which also features Ranveer Brar in a pivotal role, has raked in a total of Rs 5.30 crore within the first 3 days of its release. The film is struggling to cross the Rs 10 crore mark in India, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Tumbbad, on the other hand, has raked in Rs 7.34 crore in its opening weekend. The film has surpassed trade analysts' expectations that it could earn more than 2 times of what its original opening weekend collections. It is now just Rs 6 crore away from breaching the lifetime collections of its original box office run.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the film is a sequel of the 2018 horror comedy Stree and is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi and Sunil Kumar in significant roles.