Stree 2 box office collection Day 31: Shraddha Kapoor starrer overwhelms Kareena's film, sets sights on SRK's Jawan

Stree 2 continues its strong box office run, with a domestic collection of ₹547.95 crore by day 31, according to estimates by Sacnilk.

The horror-comedy, starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana, has been a consistent performer in theaters for a month, making it 2024’s biggest hit so far.

On its fifth Saturday, Stree 2 earned ₹5.25 crore, showing no signs of slowing down despite new releases like The Buckingham Murders, which opened at ₹1.15 crore and earned only ₹1.90 crore over the weekend.

The film has benefited from a “buy one, get one” offer introduced by the makers on Friday, which boosted its collections.

In fact, the film’s current total is performing far better than Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan, which earned ₹2.35 crore on its 31st day. Trade analysts suggest that Stree 2 could overtake Jawan’s lifetime collection of ₹640.42 crore if the momentum continues.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is on the verge of entering the ₹550 crore club. The movie has maintained a strong hold at the box office, avoiding significant competition in recent weeks. It is well on its way to becoming one of the year’s top-grossing films.

Vicky Kaushal’s Uri: The Surgical Strike had earned around ₹19 crore in its fifth week, holding the record for the highest earnings during that period. However, with Stree 2 entering its fifth week with such momentum, it seems poised to surpass Uri.

Actor Rajkummar Rao recently shared that he was flooded with calls and messages following the success of Stree 2, with many people telling him it felt like a "personal victory." The actor expressed his gratitude, saying, “We are happy that Stree 2 received such a great response and reached this level of success. The numbers show how many people watched our film, and I’ve received so much love through messages, calls, and social media.”

He added that the emotional reactions from fans left him feeling overwhelmed. “Many said it felt like their own victory, that they were connected to my journey. It was touching to hear them say my success gives them hope.” Rajkummar said at the trailer launch of his upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.