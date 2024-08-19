'Stree 2' box office collection day 4: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film inches closer to Rs 200 crore in India

Stree 2, the horror comedy featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles, has set the box office on fire ever since its release. The film is now eyeing the Rs 200 crore mark at the India box office.

The latest Shraddha Kapoor collected Rs 8.5 crore from its preview shows, Rs 51.8 crore on its opening day, Rs 31.4 crore on its day 2, Rs 43.85 crore on its day 3, and around Rs 55 crore on its day 4. With this, the film's total India box office numbers reached Rs 190.55 crore.

Stree 2 had an overall 72.74 per cent theatrical occupancy on Sunday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The film released on August 15 along with three other films -- Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu's Khel Khel Mein, John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa and Chiyaan Vikram-led Thangalaan.

In the extended weekend, Stree 2 has already trounced its competition. Khel Khel Mein did extremely underwhelming box office business within the first four days of its release. The film, directed by Mudassar Aziz, could rake in only Rs 13.95 crore in its first four days at the theatres.

The other two releases weren't all that impressive either. Vedaa couldn't impress at the ticket counters as well as it made only Rs 13.25 crore within the first four days. Chiyaan Vikram's latest film Thangalaan, on the other hand, performed decently at the box office. The film made a total of Rs 29.35 crore at the domestic box office within the first four days of its release.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and written by Niren Bhatt, the film is a part of Maddock's Supernatural Universe. Stree 2 is the fifth film in the franchise after Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022), and Munjya (2024).

After the events shown in the 2018 film, the town of Chanderi is haunted again by a creature named Sarkata, who is abducting women. Stree 2 has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10 and an audience score of 93 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes.

The film features Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. It also has cameos by Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Amar Kaushik.