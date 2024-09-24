'Stree 2' box office collection Day 40: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor's film stays course ahead of 'Devara' juggernaut

Stree 2, the horror comedy featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, has held its ground on its sixth Monday after a robust weekend. The film's stronghold on the domestic box office is impressive, especially days before the Devara storm hits the ticket counters.

Devara: Part 1, which also marks Janhvi Kapoor's debut in the Telugu film industry, is all set to release theatres worldwide on September 27.

The latest Shraddha Kapoor film made a total of Rs 307.80 crore in its first week, Rs 145.80 crore in its second week, Rs 72.83 crore in its third week, Rs 37.75 crore in its fourth week, and Rs 25.72 crore in its fifth week.

Stree 2 went onto rake in Rs 5.20 crore on its sixth Friday, Rs 3.80 crore on its sixth Saturday, Rs 5.32 crore in its sixth Sunday, and Rs 1.50 crore in its sixth Monday. With this, the film made a total of Rs 605.72 crore in its India box office collections.

"Stree 2 continues to hold its ground on [sixth] Monday, after a robust performance over the weekend. Looking ahead, Stree 2 faces its major competitor this Friday: Devara.... The upcoming weekend will offer a clearer picture of this *lifetime biz* prospects," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree. Stree 2 is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe, which features films such as Stree (2018), Roohi (2021), Bhediya (2022) and Munjya (2024).

The film follows Vicky and his group of friends as they try to rid the town of Chanderi from Sarkata's horror. The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.

Akshay Kumar, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Amar Kaushik also have special appearances in the film. Stree 2 was released in theatres worldwide on August 15 this year.