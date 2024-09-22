Stree 2 box office collection Day 38: Countdown to Rs 600-cr club begins for Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer

Stree 2 on Day 38 shows no signs of slowing down. Released on August 15, this horror-comedy starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao continues to rake in impressive daily collections at the box office.

Despite new films, Stree 2 has maintained its popularity, earning ₹598.15 crore domestically. It is now on the verge of crossing the impressive ₹600 crore mark.

Stree 2 has outperformed its competitors, including Khel Khel Mein and Veda, and even the recent release of Kareena Kapoor's The Buckingham Murders made little impact. This week saw the arrival of two new films, Yudhra and Kahan Shuru Kahan Khatam, but Stree 2 remains dominant.

Under the direction of Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 has not only become India's highest-grossing Hindi film but has also amassed ₹810 crore worldwide. Hrithik Roshan, known for his candid film reviews, took to social media to praise the film and its creators.

On his X (formerly Twitter) account, he expressed his excitement about the film’s success, stating, “It is such a happy time for our cinema with Stree 2 setting new benchmarks for all of us to look up to.”

Hrithik applauded the collaborative effort of producer Dinesh Vijan, director Amar Kaushik, and writer Niren Bhatt, celebrating their hard work in bringing the project to life.

Stree 2 is part of Maddock Films’ expanding supernatural universe, which includes hits like Bhediya and Munjya. Fans were thrilled by Varun Dhawan's cameo, sparking speculation about the next installment—Stree 3 or Bhediya 2. Rajkummar Rao hinted in a recent interview that Bhediya 2 might hit theaters before Stree 3, given its current production status.

Hrithik Roshan is rumored to be in talks to play Kaleen Bhaiyya in a Mirzapur movie adaptation, potentially stepping into the role made famous by Pankaj Tripathi, though no official confirmation has been made yet.

