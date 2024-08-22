'Stree 2' worldwide box office collection: Shraddha Kapoor-led film waltzes into Rs 400 crore club, becomes fastest Indian movie to do so

Stree 2, the horror comedy featuring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, has turned into a tsunami at the worldwide box office. The film has seamlessly entered the Rs 400 crore club within the first 7 days of its release in terms of worldwide gross box office collection.

The latest Shraddha Kapoor film raked in Rs 342 crore in terms of India gross box office collections and Rs 59 crore in terms of overseas gross collections. Stree 2's total worldwide box office collection stands at Rs 401 crore as of its first Wednesday.

While announcing the development, production house Maddock Films wrote on Instagram: "One astounding week of BLOCKBUSTER success! Thank you, audience for your love (sic)".

It is also the fastest Bollywood movie of all time to cross the Rs 400 crore mark at the worldwide box office. With this, Stree 2 has surpassed the likes of Jawan (11 days), Animal (11 days), Pathaan (12 days), Gadar 2 (12 days), Baahubali 2: The Conclusion's Hindi version (15 days), and KGF: Chapter 2's Hindi version (23 days).

Back home, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that the film is set to enter the Rs 300 crore club today. "Stree 2 is set to enter the Rs 300 crore club TODAY [Thursday; Day 8], cementing its position as the HIGHEST GROSSING *HINDI* FILM of 2024," Adarsh said.

He also said that the film's stronghold at the box office highlights the power and popularity of well-made desi entertainers.

The film raked in a total of Rs 9.40 crore from its previews, Rs 55.40 crore on its day 1, Rs 35.30 crore on its day 2, Rs 45.70 crore on its day 3, Rs 38.40 crore on its day 4, Rs 26.80 crore on its day 5, and Rs 20.40 crore on its day 6. With this, the film's total India box office collection reached Rs 289.60 crore.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the fifth movie of the Maddock Supernatural Universe after Stree, Roohi, Bhediya and Munjya. The film focuses on Vicky and his group of friends as they save Chanderi from the terror of a headless creature known as Sarkata.

It features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.