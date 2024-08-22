'Stree 2' box office collection day 7: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao film crosses Brahmastra's lifetime biz; to top Rs 300 crore soon in India

Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy Stree 2 has had quite the run at the domestic box office within the first 7 days of its release. The film has topped the lifetime India box office collection of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One- Shiva within its first 7 days.

That's right. Stree 2 minted Rs 8.5 crore from its preview shows, Rs 51.8 crore on its day 1, Rs 31.4 crore on its day 2, Rs 43.85 crore on its day 3, Rs 55.9 crore on its day 4, Rs 38.1 crore on its day 5, Rs 25.8 crore on its day 6, and around Rs 20 crore on its day 7.

With this, Shraddha Kapoor's latest film earned a total of Rs 275.35 crore in terms of India net box office collections as of its first Wednesday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. Brahmastra, on the other hand, earned a total of Rs 267.2 crore in terms of India net collections in its lifetime run at the box office.

The film will soon cross the Rs 300 crore-mark in India. Meanwhile, director Amar Kaushik replied to disappointed fans over limited screen time for Shraddha Kapoor.

He said in an interview to Bollywood Hungama that Shraddha's limited screen presence was key to enhance the impact of her character in the film. Further, he said that every scene in a movie is written with the script in mind and not an actor's screen time or his/her feelings.

Stree 2's box office run is all the more impressive as it released alongside three other films on Independence Day 2024 -- John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh-starrer Vedaa, Akshay Kumar's Khel Khel Mein and Chiyaan Vikram and Parvathy-starrer Thangalaan.

Vedaa and Khel Khel Mein continue to struggle to reach the Rs 20 crore mark as of the seventh day. Thangalaan, on the other hand, managed to cross Rs 35 crore on its first Wednesday.

While Vedaa raked in a total of Rs 16.82 crore, Khel Khel Mein made Rs 18.29 crore at the India box office. Thangalaan raked in a total of Rs 35.56 crore as of its seventh day at the domestic ticket counters.

Bankrolled by Maddock Films, Stree 2 is a sequel to the 2018 blockbuster horror comedy Stree. The film follows the adventures of Vicky and his group of friends as they try to save Chanderi from the havoc wreaked by Sarkata. It features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Aparshakti Khurana in significant roles.