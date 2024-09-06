'Stree 2' box office collection week 3: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film tops Gadar 2's lifetime biz, eyes bumper third weekend

Stree 2, Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has had a spectacular run at the domestic box office ever since its theatrical release. The film's box office pull has proven to be nothing short of remarkable as many Bollywood releases before Stree 2 struggled to maintain momentum in the initial week.

Stree 2 raked in Rs 307.80 crore in its first week and Rs 145.80 crore in its second week. The film further collected Rs 9.25 crore on its third Friday, Rs 17.40 crore on its third Saturday, Rs 22.10 crore on its third Sunday, Rs 7.05 crore on its third Monday, Rs 5.65 crore on its third Tuesday, Rs 5.68 crore on its third Wednesday, and Rs 5.70 crore on its third Thursday.

With this, the film's total week 3 collections reached Rs 72.83 crore in India. The latest Shraddha Kapoor's film raked in a total of Rs 526.43 crore as of its third Thursday.

Stree 2 has surpassed the week 3 collections of Baahubali 2's Hindi collections. Baahubali 2 earned Rs 69.75 crore in its third week. In its third week at the ticket counters, Rajkummar Rao's latest film topped the lifetime India box office collections on Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2.

Gadar 2 raked in a total of Rs 525.45 crore in its lifetime run at the Indian box office. "Stree 2 delivers a REMARKABLE TOTAL in Week 3... In an era where most films struggle to maintain momentum in *Week 1* itself, Stree 2's BO pull in *Week 3* is nothing short of SPECTACULAR," film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said.

Moreover, Stree 2 has emerged to be the most profitable Hindi film of 2024.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film is a sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree, which also featured Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The horror comedy focuses on Vicky and his group of friends as they give it their all to rid the town of Chanderi of Sarkata's terror.

Stree 2 stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana and Sunil Kumar in key roles. The film also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Akshay Kumar, and Varun Dhawan in cameo appearances.