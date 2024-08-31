Stree 2 Day 16 box-office collection: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao starrer nears Rs 500 club, is Stree 3 in the works?

Stree 2 is steadily marching towards the coveted ₹500 crore club, with its run showing no signs of slowing down.

On day 16, the film added approximately ₹7.75 crore to its total earnings, bringing its cumulative collection to a formidable ₹440.80 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Directed by Amar Kaushik and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, this horror-comedy sequel has not only shattered box office records but has also outpaced other major releases.

The third weekend is expected to push Stree 2 even closer to the ₹500 crore mark, solidifying its status as one of the highest-grossing films of all time.

Since its release, Stree 2 has outperformed big-budget films like Pathaan and Jawan, establishing itself as a force to be reckoned with at the box office. Despite facing competition from other releases on Independence Day, the film's powerful narrative and strong performances have resonated with audiences across urban centers and mass markets alike.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh noted that with no significant releases to compete this week, Stree 2 is poised for a strong performance in its third weekend. Adarsh mentioned that the film is likely to sustain its momentum into the third consecutive week, with a notable increase in business expected on Saturday and Sunday. He also highlighted that the film has performed well across both urban centers and multiplexes, as well as in mass markets and single screens.

The climax of Stree 2 not only hinted at a larger universe but also set the stage for future sequels. Screenwriter Niren Bhatt revealed that the team is already actively developing Stree 3 and other films within this expanding horror-comedy universe, including a new entry titled Vampires of Vijay Nagar. Bhatt mentioned that they are introducing new characters and exploring more creative possibilities, keeping the momentum going after the success of Stree 2.

Bhatt shared that the success of Stree 2 has shown that big box office numbers aren’t exclusive to action-packed films with superstars, but can also come from well-crafted, entertaining stories. This insight has encouraged the creators to push boundaries further, with plans for the next installment already in motion. The team is committed to keeping the universe fresh and exciting, ensuring each new addition builds on the legacy of its predecessors.

As for Stree 3, Bhatt hinted that the creative process is well underway, with the team taking lessons from iconic sequels like Terminator 2 and Aliens to elevate the story. The focus is on creating a sequel that not only meets but exceeds the expectations set by Stree 2, ensuring that the horror-comedy universe continues to thrill audiences.