'Stree 2' box office collection day 15: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao's film surpasses Animal, Jawan, Baahubali 2, Gadar 2; stares at strong weekend 3

Stree 2, the Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao-starrer horror comedy, has managed to maintain its phenomenal stride at the domestic box office. The horror comedy has become the highest grossing Hindi film of all time in its second week.

The latest Rajkummar Rao film made a total of Rs 307.80 crore in its first week.

Later on, the film made Rs 19.30 crore on its second Friday, Rs 33.80 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 40.75 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 20.20 crore on its second Monday, Rs 12.25 crore on its second Tuesday, Rs 10.40 crore on its second Wednesday, and Rs 9.10 crore on its second Thursday, the week 2 collections to Rs 145.80 crore.

Stree 2's total collections stood at Rs 453.60 crore as of its second Thursday. With this, Shraddha Kapoor's latest film has crossed the week 2 collections of the likes of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor-led Animal, SS Rajamoulki-directorial Baahubali 2's Hindi version, and Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel-starrer Gadar 2.

Jawan made a total of Rs 136.1 crore gross in its second week at the domestic box office. Animal, on the other hand, made Rs 139 crore in its second week at the India box office. Baahubali 2's Hindi version made a total of Rs 143.25 crore nett whereas Gadar 2 raked in Rs 134.47 crore nett in its second week, as per Sacnilk.

Given the extraordinary audience response and no major releases to challenge it this week, Stree 2 is headed towards a strong weekend 3, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"With no *major* release/s to challenge its biz this week, Stree 2 is expected to maintain its momentum for the third consecutive week... Expect a significant spike in biz on [third] Saturday and Sunday," Adarsh wrote.

He added that the film has done well not only in urban centres and multiplexes but also in mass markets and single screens.

Directed by Amar Kaushik, Stree 2 is the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree and is a part of the Maddock Supernatural Universe. The film follows the events of Stree and focuses on ladies tailor Vicky and his group of friends as they try to rid Chanderi of Sarkata's fear.

The film features Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurana, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee and Sunil Kumar in pivotal roles. It also stars Akshay Kumar, Tamannaah Bhatia and Varun Dhawan in cameo appearances.