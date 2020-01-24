Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction Day 1: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's film likely to get a grand opening

Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor's much-hyped film Street Dance 3D has hit the screens Friday, January 24. The film is banking on the success of the two previous films, which were also dance-based flicks -- ABCD and ABCD 2.

Releasing on just two days ahead of the Republic Day, Street Dancer 3D trailer shows the film has pitted India and Pakistan against each other. The film features mostly the cast of ABCD and ABCD 2, however there are some addition of new characters like Canadian dancer Nora Fatehi and Bareilly Ki Barfi-famed Aparshakti Khurana.

Apart from them, older casts like Prabhu Deva, Salman Yusuff Khan, Raghav Juyal, Dharmesh Yelande, Punit Pathak and Murli Sharma will also be seen playing crucial role in the film.

Film analyst Taran Adrash has given 4 stars to Street Dancer 3D and has lauded film's choreography. Whereas India Today has given the film 2 star and called the film a "2-hour reality show".

Street Dancer 3D will be locking horn with Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga. However, the bigger competitor for Street Dance 3D may be Ajay Devgn's January 10 release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Tanhaji has already set box office on fire, and is close to pierce Rs 200 crore mark today.

Film analyst Sumit Kadel thinks that Street Dancer will amass between Rs 15-Rs 17 crore on its first day, and that its collection could spike in weekend. The dance-flick, directed by Remo D's Souza, has been released in 3,700 (2D and 3D formats) in India and 670 screens overseas.

Also read: Street Dancer 3D Box Office Prediction: Varun Dhawan-Shraddha Kapoor's dance flick may see grand opening

Also read: Tanhaji Box Office Collection Day 14: Ajay Devgn's film set to hit double-century in India