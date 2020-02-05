Street Dancer 3D box office: Varun Dhawan movie earns Rs 67.61 crore; beats Jawaani Jaaneman, Panga collection

Street Dancer 3D box office latest: Varun Dhawan , Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Street Dancer 3D has remained steady in its box office collection as the Remo D'Souza directed dance movie managed to collect just Rs 1.52 crore on Monday. Early estimates suggest the film made Rs 1.55 crore on Tuesday. The movie released on January 24.

Street Dancer 3D has clocked a worldwide collection (gross ) of Rs 93.56 crore. In Mumbai, the movie has collected Rs 19.40 crore. However, good news for Street Dancer 3D is that it maintained its stronghold and came second to the Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in terms of collection. Street Dancer 3D has left its competition such as Panga and Jawaani Jaaneman far behind in terms of collection. The Ajay Devgn-starrer Tanhaji has affected the box office collection of Street Dancer 3D. The Ajay Devgn-starrer has earned Rs 253.72 crore in India and collected Rs 130 crore in the Mumbai circuit.

The Kangana Ranaut-starrer Panga has earned Rs 25.64 crore so far. Both Panga and Street Dancer 3D released on January 24. The Saif Ali Khan-starrer comedy drama Jawaani Jaaneman has minted Rs 16 crore so far at the box office. Street Dancer 3D is based on illegal immigrants issue in the UK. The Remo D'Souza-directed dance film also has Nora Fatehi, Prabhudeva, Dharmesh Yelande and Sushant Pujari in key roles.

