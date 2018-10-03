Sui Dhaaga Box Office Collection Day 5: Anushka Sharma-Varun Dhawan's movie makes Rs 55.35 crore

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan-starrer Sui Dhaaga has been dominating the box office since its release last Friday. Sui Dhaaga took on Vishal Bharadwaj's latest offering, Pataakha, and left it miles behind on the box office. On its opening day, Sui Dhaaga made Rs 8.30 crore, Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.05 crore on Sunday, Rs 7 crore on Monday, and Rs 11.75 crore on Tuesday, taking the total collection of the movie to Rs 55.35 crore.

Tuesday's national holiday on account of Gandhi Jayanti proved to be a major boost to the collection of Sui Dhaaga. Usually, Monday is when the real test begins for new releases. However, with Sui Dhaaga, it is Wednesday that will test the movie's success.

This year has already seen multiple successful Bollywood movies. From small releases that turned out to be surprise hits to some of the most awaited movies, Bollywood has delivered multiple memorable movies so far. Sui Dhaaga is yet another movie to be added to the list.

Sui Dhaaga has been praised by critics and audience alike for its simplicity and earnestness. Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan who play Mamta and Mauji have been praised for their performances. Sui Dhaaga also features a stellar supporting cast including Raghubir Yadav, Namit Das, Yamini Das and Abha Parmar.

Sui Dhaaga revolves around the lives of Mauji and Mamta who set out to start their own tailoring business. However, the gullible couple face multiple challenges including people who are out to hoodwink them.

