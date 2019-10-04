Tamilrockers leaks War, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy after both films' record-breaking release

Two of the biggest box office releases of this week, War and Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy, have become the latest victim of internet piracy. Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer War and Telugu film Sye Raa are now available for free download in notorious piracy website called Tamilrockers. Both War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy were made on a budget of over Rs 200 crore. Trade experts believe that the leaks could hurt their overall business at the box office.

Released on October 2, War has till now collected Rs 77.70 crore at the domestic box office. Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy has already touched Rs 100 crore mark at the worldwide box office. Tamilrockers is not legal and has been blocked by IT regulators multiple times. However, the website keeps switching its domain extension to re-emerge. It can only be accessed through a proxy server.

War and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy are not the only film that's been leaked on Tamilrockers. In the past, Tamilrockers has leaked blockbuster films like Kabir Singh, Avengers:Endgame, Super 30 and many more. Not just films, several web-series have also fallen prey to the website, including Sacred Games and Game of Thrones.

War is produced by Aditya Chopra and has shattered several records on its opening day. The film is the highest Hindi opener ever in India and also the biggest opener of both Roshan and Shroff.

Trade experts expect War to be among the highest-earning Bolywood films 2019. On the other hand, Sye Raa Narasimhan Reddy has become the fifth biggest South Indian opener after Baahubali 2 (Rs 214 crore), Saaho (Rs 127 crore), 2.0 (Rs 94 crore) and Kabali (Rs 88 crore). The film is produced by Chiranjeevi's son Ram Charan. The film is a period drama inspired by the life of freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy.

Also read: Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy box office collection Day 2: Chiranjeevi's film is set to earn Rs 100 cr worldwide

Also read: War box office collection Day 2: Hrithik, Tiger's film sees 50% fall in earning; poised to pick up in weekend