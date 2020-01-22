Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 12: Ajay Devgn's film an inch closer to Rs 200 crore milestone

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is set to become 2020's first blockbuster to achieve the Rs 200 milestone. The period drama film has continued to rule the box office for last 12 days despite the clash with Hindi films like Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak or south Indian hits such as Rajinikanth's Darbar, Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo or Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru. Helmed by, Om raut, Tanhaji has minted roughly Rs 182 crore so far.

Here's a day-wise collections of Tanhaji till now:

Day 1: Rs 15.10 crore

Day 2: Rs 20.57 crore

Day 3: Rs 26.26 crore

Opening weekend: Rs 61.75 crore

Week 1: Rs 118.91 crore

Second weekend: Rs 48.54 crore

The film, bankrolled by Ajay's ADF and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series, touched Rs 100 crore milestone on its sixth day, Rs 125 crore milestone on the eighth day and Rs 150 crore benchmark on its tenth day. the film co-starring Saif Ali Khan and Kajol have performed phenomenally well in Maharashtra and Saurashtra regions. In Mumbai alone, Tanhaji has grossed Rs 57.34 crore. In Delhi, Andhra, and West Bengal, the movie has minted Rs 16 crore, 6.8 crore and Rs 2.97 crore, respectively.

Tanhaji is based on the life of Tanhaji Malusare, the military leader of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Apart from Ajay, Saif and Kajol, Tanhaji also features Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

