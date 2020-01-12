Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 2: Ajay Devgn's film set to be decade's first blockbuster

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's latest offering Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has witnessed two exceptional days at the box office. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection on Day 2 witnessed a growth of around 40 per cent over the opening day's spectacular earnings. If Devgn's film continues its pace, then Tanhaji is set to become the first blockbuster of 2020 and hence the decade's.

Tanhaji's box office collection was recorded at Rs 15.10 crore on the first day. Its earnings jumped to Rs 20 crore on Saturday taking the estimated total collection of the film to over Rs 35 crore in two days.

The film even picked up in circuits where it was lagging behind including East Punjab, Delhi, UP and West Bengal. Mumbai and Gujarat also witnessed a huge jump in collections for Tanhaji.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection has far surpassed its competitor Deepika Padukone's Chhapaak that has been restricted to around Rs 10 crore in two days. Tanhaji is also competing with superstar Rajinikanth's Darbar that has also created quite a storm in the box office in India and overseas.

One of the biggest pull of Tanhaji, apart from its content, is the fact that Ajay Devgn and Kajol are teaming up for a film after a long time. Additionally, Padukone's visit to JNU amid the student protest pushed a section of the society to boycott Chhapaak and opt for Tanhaji instead.

Ajay Devgn took to social media to thank the fans for showering the film with so much love. He said he thanked the people of India with all his heart and urged the youth staying in the country and abroad to tell others about the sacrifice of Tanhaji Malusare. "Tanhaji unites India," said Devgn.

Directed by Om Raut, Tanhaji features Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdutt Nage and Neha Sharma.

