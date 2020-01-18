Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior Box Office Collection Day 8: Ajay Devgn's film dominates; aims for Rs 150 crore

Tanhaji box office: Ajay Devgn's latest film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior continues to dominate the box office. While the collections have dipped in the second Friday, it is still well on its track to touch Rs 150 crore. If Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collection continues in the same pace then Ajay Devgn's 100th film will reach the much-coveted Rs 200 mark.

Tanhaji's box office collections stood at Rs 118.91 crore at the end of Thursday. While the box office collection of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior might have dipped slightly on Friday, the film is estimated to have made around Rs 9.50 crore. The film's earnings are estimated to be in the range of Rs 128-130 crore at the end of the second Friday.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior's box office collections saw a fall in the early morning shows, as mentioned in a report in boxofficeindia. However, the earnings picked up by afternoon. The film has performed very well in Maharashtra that accounts for over 50 per cent of its all-India business on the second Friday.

Tanhaji's box office collections in the Northern region could end up remaining below Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Bala. Considering its performance in Delhi, UP and East Punjab, the film could see one of the most unbalanced earnings ratios for such a big grosser in recent times.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released along with Chhapaak. While Deepika Padukone's film has been appreciated unanimously, the box office collection of Chhapaak has remained subdued. In the same period, Chhapaak has earned roughly Rs 29 crore.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's military leader, Tanaji Malusare, who fought against Aurangzeb's soldier Udaybhan Singh Rathore to prevent the Mughal army from laying seize to their fortress.

Along with Ajay Devgn, Tanhaji features Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, Sharad Kelkar, Luke Kenny, Shashank Shende, Devdatta Nage and Neha Sharma in prominent roles.

