‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Vivek Agnihotri film makes Rs 238 cr, beats Pushpa, Gangubai 

Vivek Agnihotri’s latest film The Kashmir Files has raked in Rs 238.28 crore so far at the box office. The film has collected more than the Rohit Shetty-directed cop drama Sooryavanshi, Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa and Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s latest film Gangubai Kathiawadi in its third week, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. According to Adarsh, the film has been hit by the RRR craze in mass circuits.

“The Kashmir Files continues its DREAM RUN… Affected by RRR [mass circuits], yet collects more than Sooryavanshi, Pushpa, GK in *Week 3*… [Week 3] Friday Rs 4.50 crore, Saturday Rs 7.60 crore, Saturday Rs 8.75 crore, Monday Rs 3.10 crore, Tuesday Rs 2.75 crore, Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore, Thursday Rs 2 crore. Total: Rs 238.28 crore. India business," he tweeted.

Adarsh also laid down the film’s journey in figures in another tweet. According to him, the Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer film crossed Rs 50 crore on the fifth day of its release, Rs 75 crore on the sixth day and Rs 100 crore on day 8. The Vivek Agnihotri-directorial raked in Rs 150 crore on day 10, Rs 175 crore on day 11, Rs 200 crore on day 13 and Rs 225 crore on day 17.

#TheKashmirFiles biz at a glance...

⭐ Week 1: ₹ 97.30 cr

⭐ Week 2: ₹ 110.03 cr

⭐ Week 3: ₹ 30.95 cr

Total: ₹ 238.28 cr#TKF benchmarks...

Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 5

₹ 75 cr: Day 6

₹ 100 cr: Day 8

₹ 150 cr: Day 10

₹ 175 cr: Day 11

₹ 200 cr: Day 13

₹ 225 cr: Day 17

About The Kashmir Files

This film charts the sufferings and tribulations faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community , which led to their exodus from the Kashmir valley in 1990. It has been backed by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal and Tej Narayan Agarwal under the Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners.

The Kashmir Files features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Puneet Issar, Atul Srivastava and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

