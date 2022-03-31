‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Vivek Agnihotri-film collects Rs 236.28 cr on Wednesday 

Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty-starrer The Kashmir Files has raked in a total of Rs 236.28 crore as on Wednesday. The film made Rs 2.25 crore on Wednesday, Rs 2.75 crore on Tuesday, Rs 3.10 crore on Monday, Rs 8.75 crore on Sunday, Rs 7.60 crore on Saturday and Rs 4.50 crore on Friday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “The Kashmir Files inches closer to Rs 250 cr mark, should comfortably cross the coveted number in *Weekend 4*… [Week 3] Friday Rs 4.50 crore, Saturday Rs 7.60 crore, Sunday Rs 8.75 crore, Monday Rs 3.10 crore, Tuesday Rs 2.75 crore, Wednesday Rs 2.25 crore. Total: Rs 236.28 crore. India business. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER.”

#TheKashmirFiles inches closer to ₹ 250 cr mark, should comfortably cross the coveted number in *Weekend 4*... [Week 3] Fri 4.50 cr, Sat 7.60 cr, Sun 8.75 cr, Mon 3.10 cr, Tue 2.75 cr, Wed 2.25 cr. Total: ₹ 236.28 cr. #India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. pic.twitter.com/kYHcyxZrxr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2022

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files will now release in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) without any cuts. The development was confirmed by Vivek Agnihotri in a tweet. Agnihotri shared a fan-made portrait and tweeted, “BIG VICTORY: FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday). Now, Singapore.”

BIG VICTORY:

FINALLY, got the censor clearance from UAE. Rated 15+ passed without any cuts. Releasing on 7th April (Thursday).



Now, Singapore. (Thanks Sanu for this portrait). pic.twitter.com/MsQTXowvNu — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 30, 2022

Anupam Kher retweeted Agnihotri’s tweet and wrote, “Har har Mahadev! The Kashmir Files finally releasing in UAE on 7th April!”

About The Kashmir Files

The film is based on the tribulations and sufferings faced by the Kashmiri Pandit community, which led to their exodus from the valley in 1990. It features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Bhasha Sumbli, Darshan Kumar, Chinmay Mandlekar, Mrinal Kulkarni, Pallavi Joshi and Puneet Issar in significant roles.

The Kashmir Files has been backed by Agnihotri himself, Pallavi Joshi, Abhishek Agarwal and Tej Narayan Agarwal under the banners of Zee Studios, IAmBuddha and Abhishek Agarwal Arts.

Also read: RRR box office: Ram Charan, Jr NTR-film reaches Rs 120.59 cr

Also read: ‘The Kashmir Files’ box office: Vivek Agnihotri-directorial paces towards Rs 250 cr

Also read: Spate of superhit films spell cheer for theatres and OTTs alike