'People will decide...': CJI Chandrachud questions ban on 'The Kerala Story' by West Bengal govt 

The Kerala Story controversy: Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud questioned the ban on the controversial Sudipto Sen-directorial The Kerala Story imposed by the Trinamool Congress-led West Bengal government. The CJI said there appears to be no reason for ban on the film’s screening in West Bengal when it is being screened in the rest of the country.

The CJI was quoted as saying by news agency ANI: "The movie is being exhibited all over the country, why should West Bengal government ban the movie, why should you not allow it to run? The film is running in different parts of the country with similar demographic profiles. This has nothing to do with cinematic value of the movie; it may be good or bad".

The apex court also questioned Tamil Nadu government on de facto ban on the movie in the state. The Supreme Court also asked the MK Stalin-led state government to specify measures taken to provide security to the theatres screening the contentious film.

The Supreme Court bench comprising CJI Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha were hearing a petition filed by the makers challenging the West Bengal government's decision to ban the movie. Makers also alleged that the movie faced a 'shadow' ban in Tamil Nadu and sought protection for screening the film in the state.

West Bengal government announced the decision to ban the screening of the movie three days after its release in order “to avoid any incident of hatred and violence, and to maintain peace in the state”. While there was no official ban imposed on the film by the Tamil Nadu government, exhibitors in the state withdrew the film from theatres citing poor audience response.

The film courted controversy when its teaser stated that around 32,000 women from were converted and sent to the terrorist group ISIS. The makers of the film were condemned for indulging in propaganda and targeting a particular community.

Meanwhile, The Kerala Story is raking in great box office numbers as the film has collected Rs 81.36 crore within the first week of its release and is inching closer to the Rs 100 crore mark.

The film made Rs 8.03 crore on Friday, Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on Sunday, Rs 10.07 crore on Monday, Rs 11.14 crore on Tuesday, Rs 12 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 12.50 crore on Thursday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh wrote in his tweet: “The Kerala Story is sure to collect a much higher number in its Weekend 2 [collected Rs 35.65 crore in weekend 1]… Also, the film should comfortably cross Rs 200 crore in India, given the trends… Strong possibility of hitting Rs 250 crore.”

The film, backed by Namastey London and Commando franchise producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah, focuses on three women who were allegedly converted forcefully and made to join the terrorist group ISIS. The film features Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Yogita Bihani in lead roles.

(With agency inputs)

