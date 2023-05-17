'The Kerala Story' box office collection day 12: Adah Sharma film earns over Rs 150 crore in 12 days 

The Kerala Story box office report: Sudipto Sen-directorial The Kerala Story has managed to cross the Rs 150 crore-mark at the box office on the 12th day of its release, as per initial estimates. The Kerala Story is likely to have minted around Rs 9.81 crore on its second Tuesday. With this, the film's total box office collection has reached Rs 156.55 crore as of Tuesday. The film is expected to rake in about Rs 9 crore on its second Wednesday, taking the film's total box office earnings to over Rs 166 crore as of May 17, as per trade portal Sacnilk.

The Kerala Story minted Rs 81.14 crore in its first week at the ticket counters. The film made Rs 12.35 crore on its second Friday, Rs 19.50 crore on second Saturday, Rs 23.75 crore on second Sunday, Rs 10.30 crore on second Monday, around Rs 9.81 crore on second Tuesday, and around Rs 9.37 crore on second Wednesday.

The film is expected to cross the Rs 200-crore mark in another week. The film logged an occupancy of 18.64 per cent on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu government told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it has not imposed a "shadow or implicit ban" on the screening of the controversial film. The MK Stalin-led state government said that theatre and multiplex owners decided to stop screening the film due to a lack of audience response. The government said the movie was released in 19 multiplexes throughout Tamil Nadu on May 5 despite objections and protests.

The West Bengal government, on the other hand, defended its decision of banning the screening of the movie in the state. The Mamata Banerjee-led state government told the top court the film comprises hate speech and is based on distorted facts. The West Bengal government added the film has potential to spread communal disharmony and law and order problems.

Both the state governments were responding to the makers' petition in the Supreme Court against the "de facto ban" on The Kerala Story in Tamil Nadu and a ban on screening in West Bengal.

The Kerala Story features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani, and Devadarshini in lead roles. The film focuses on the alleged forced conversion of three young women from Kerala, who are later made to join the terrorist group ISIS.

