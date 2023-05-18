'The Kerala Story' box office collection day 13: Adah Sharma-starrer to hit Rs 200 crore mark; pips Alia's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

The Kerala Story box office report: Adah Sharma-starrer controversial film The Kerala Story has done exceptionally well at the ticket counters so far. The film is likely to have minted a total of Rs 165.94 crore at the box office as of May 17, according to initial estimates.

The Kerala Story made Rs 81.14 crore in its first week in theatres. The film went onto make Rs 12.35 crore on its second Friday, Rs 19.5 crore on its second Saturday, Rs 23.75 crore on its second Sunday, Rs 10.30 crore on its second Monday, and Rs 9.65 crore on its second Tuesday, according to trade portal Sacnilk. The movie is likely to have made around Rs 9.25 crore on its second Wednesday, as per early estimates.

With this, the film is likely to enter the Rs 200 crore club soon and has pipped the Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. While the Sudipto Sen-directorial has made around Rs 165.94 crore in its second week so far, the Farhad Samji-helmed entertainer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan could manage to rake in merely Rs 109.29 crore in its three-week-long run.

Not only this, The Kerala Story has also beaten Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer rom com Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar at the box office. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar could manage to mint Rs 147.28 crore in its nine-week-long box office run.

In terms of women-centric films, The Kerala Story’s box office collections outdid that of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tanu Weds Manu (Rs 150.71 crore); Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 132 crore); and the Meghna Gulzar-directorial Raazi (Rs 123.74 crore).

Adah Sharma’s Bollywood innings so far

The Kerala Story is the actor’s first blockbuster in almost 15 years of her film career. Sharma made her debut in 2008 with the Vikram Bhatt-led horror film 1920. She has also featured in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Commando 2 (2017), Bypass Road (2019), Commando 3 (2019), and Selfiee (2023).

The Kerala Story plot, cast

The film is centred on three women from Kerala, who are allegedly forcefully converted and made to join the terrorist outfit ISIS. Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film features Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia Balani, and Siddhi Idnani in pivotal roles.

