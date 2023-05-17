From meeting Mukesh Ambani, Shah Rukh Khan to NMACC visit: Here's all about Eric Garcetti's Mumbai itinerary 

US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti met Reliance Industries chairman and Asia’s richest person Mukesh Ambani on Wednesday morning. In this meeting, the two discussed Reliance’s innovations in the renewable energy sector and further economic cooperation between the US and India.
Garcetti tweeted: “Great meeting with Mukesh Ambani to learn about Reliance’s innovations in the renewable energy sector, and exploring avenues for more US-India economic cooperation.”.
He shared pictures from the NMACC on Twitter and wrote: “When in the neighbourhood, I stopped by the new NMACC. From meeting the cast of the Broadway classic The Sound of Music at The Grand Theatre to learning about India’s rich textile heritage at the India in Fashion exhibit, I was impressed from start to finish. Next time, you visit, don’t miss the reproduction of designer Naeem Khan’s ensemble for former US First Lady Michelle Obama”.
The US Ambassador to India tweeted: “Is it time for my Bollywood debut? (sic). Had a wonderful chat with superstar Shah Rukh Khan at his residence Mannat, learning more about the film industry in Mumbai and discussing the huge cultural impact of Hollywood and Bollywood across the globe”.
He also shared pictures of his meeting with the Bollywood superstar. In a picture, Garcetti can be seen holding a yellow colour football while he is surrounded by Shah Rukh Khan’s manager Pooja Dadlani and his wife Gauri Khan.
Garcetti’s Mumbai visit comes almost a day after his Gujarat visit. He visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad and also watched the Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 match with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah.
Last week, Eric Garcetti visited the Maharashtra Sadan in Delhi with his colleagues. They began their meal with Kokum Sherbet and went onto try popular Maharashtrian foods like vada pav, Puran Poli, Sabudana khichdi, bharli vangi (stuffed brinjal dish) with bhakri or flatbread, and Saoji Mutton Curry. Garcetti also had Aamras and Sol Kadhi.
Garcetti called the meal “incredible” and joked the fourth course would be a nap. He found Saoji Mutton Curry to be “amazing” and called vada pav the “Mumbai slider”.
He along with the envoys of Qatar and the Principality of Monaco met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 11.
