'The Kerala Story' box office collection Day 16: Adah Sharma's film inches closer to Rs 200 crore mark

Sudipto Sen-directorial The Kerala Story has been doing extremely well at the box office and even after more than two weeks of its release, it looks like there's no stopping the film.

In fact, the film is already inching closer to the big Rs 200 crore mark, after collecting about Rs 9 crore on Saturday (May 20), as per trade portal Sacnilk. Currently, the film's total domestic collection stands close to about Rs 180 crore.

The Kerala Story Film:

The Kerala Story talks about three women from Kerala who are allegedly forcefully converted and made to join the terrorist outfit ISIS. Backed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film stars Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Siddhi Idnani, and Sonia Balani in lead roles. The film was released all across India on May 5.

The film has garnered a mixed response from the audience, with many calling it a propaganda film.

Reacting to it, producer Vipul Shah said, “The film has had a wonderful journey but a long journey is still ahead. There were a lot of allegations against us too. They called us a propaganda film and what not. But the audience has given a reply to all that. The way the audience has accepted and appreciated the film and the love it has been given, is a fitting reply to all those allegations.”

The film faced ban calls in many parts of the country, including West Bengal.

Adah Sharma’s Bollywood innings so far

The Kerala Story is the actor’s first blockbuster in almost 15 years of her film career. Sharma made her debut in 2008 with the Vikram Bhatt-led horror film 1920. She has also featured in movies like Hasee Toh Phasee (2014), Commando 2 (2017), Bypass Road (2019), Commando 3 (2019), and Selfiee (2023).

In terms of women-centric films, The Kerala Story’s box office collections outdid that of the Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tanu Weds Manu (Rs 150.71 crore); Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi (Rs 132 crore); and the Meghna Gulzar-directorial Raazi (Rs 123.74 crore).

