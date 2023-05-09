‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 4: Sudipto Sen-directorial passes Monday test, inches closer to Rs 50 cr mark 

The Kerala Story box office collection: Sudipto Sen’s directorial venture The Kerala Story has passed the critical Monday test at the box office. The film’s box office collection is inching closer to the Rs 50 crore mark as it has minted a total of Rs 45.72 crore within the first four days of its release. The Kerala Story made Rs 8.03 crore on Friday, Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, Rs 16.40 crore on Sunday, and Rs 10.07 crore on its first Monday, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Adarsh tweeted: “The Kerala Story passes the crucial ‘Monday Test’ with DISTINCTION MARKS… Day 4 {Monday; working day] HIGHER than Day 1 [Friday; holiday]… Will cross Rs 50 crore today [Tuesday]… Friday Rs 8.03 crore; Saturday Rs 11.22 crore; Sunday Rs 16.40 crore; and Monday Rs 10.07 crore. Total: Rs 45.72 crore”.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday will hear an appeal against an interim order by the Kerala High Court which refused to stay the release of the contentious film. Senior advocate and former Union minister Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter for urgent listing before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha.

When the Supreme Court bench asked about the Kerala High Court order in the matter, Sibal said it refused to stay the release of the film. To this, the bench was quoted as saying by news agency PTI: “We will keep it on Monday (May 15)”.

The Kerala High Court had refused to stay the release of the movie on May 5. The high court stated the trailer does not feature anything offensive to a particular community as a whole. It added the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has examined the movie and found it suitable for public exhibition.

The producers said they will do away with the “offending teaser” which claimed that “32,000 women” from Kerala were converted and later joined a terrorist organisation. Producers have also placed a disclaimer with the movie which says that it is a fictionalized and dramatized version of events and that the film does not claim accuracy of historic events.

The Kerala Story depicts the alleged forced conversion and recruitment of three young women by the militant Islamist outfit ISIS. The movie features Adah Sharma in the lead role and has been produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah.

Also read: UP govt to declare 'The Kerala Story' tax free in state; CM Yogi likely to attend special screening

