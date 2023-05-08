‘The Kerala Story’ box office collection day 3: Adah Sharma-starrer crosses Rs 35 cr  

The Kerala Story box office day 3 collection: Adah Sharma’s latest film The Kerala Story has collected a total of Rs 35.25 crore at the domestic box office within just three days of its release. The film collected Rs 8.03 crore on Friday, Rs 11.22 crore on Saturday, and Rs 16 crore on Sunday, according to film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh. Adarsh added the film stood strong at the box office against the Hollywood film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament.

Adarsh tweeted: “The Kerala Story is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE… PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: Hollywood film GotGVol3 and IPL 2023… Friday Rs 8.03 crore, Saturday Rs 11.22 crore and Sunday Rs 16 crore. Total: Rs 35.25 crore. India business. Growth/decline… Saturday: 39.73 per cent growth, Sunday 42.60 per cent growth. EXTRAORDINARY TRENDING… All eyes on its business on Monday”.

#TheKeralaStory is UNSTOPPABLE and UNSHAKABLE... PHENOMENAL biz on Day 2 and 3 makes it a SMASH-HIT… Withstands two mighty opponents: #Hollywood film #GotGVol3 and #IPL2023… Fri 8.03 cr, Sat 11.22 cr, Sun 16 cr. Total: ₹ 35.25 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice



Growth / Decline…

⭐️… pic.twitter.com/kAL2jLbCQr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 8, 2023

In terms of first day box office collections, the film is among the top five openers of 2023. With an opening day collection of Rs 8.03 crore, the film has joined the likes of Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan (Rs 55 crore), Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Rs 15.81 crore), Ranbir Kapoor’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (Rs 15.7 crore), and Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa (Rs 11.2 crore).

The film, however, fared better than Kartik Aaryan’s Shehzada (Rs 6 crore), the 2022 film The Kashmir Files (Rs 3.55 crore), and Akshay Kumar’s Selfiee (Rs 2.55 crore) on the first day of its release.

The film opened to mixed reviews on Twitter as some praised the performances whereas others called the film propaganda. Taran Adarsh gave the film a 4-star rating and called it powerful in his one-word review. Adarsh wrote, “Bold. Blunt. Thought-provoking. Hard-hitting. Disturbing… You need a powerful strong stomach to absorb this story… Director Sudipto Sen packs a solid punch… Adah Sharma is terrific… Box office WINNER.”

Film distributor and exhibitor Ranjat Lunkad tweeted: "The Kerala Story is ‘thought provoking’. It is a spine-chilling movie that makes you uncomfortable with harsh reality. Vipul Amrutlal Shah and Sudipto Sen deserve credit for making this film. Adah Sharma has given performance of a lifetime. The Kerala Story review- 4 stars".

#TheKeralaStory is “𝗧𝗵𝗼𝘂𝗴𝗵𝘁-𝗣𝗿𝗼𝘃𝗼𝗸𝗶𝗻𝗴”



A “spine-chilling” movie that makes u uncomfortable with Harsh Reality.#VipulAmrutlalShah & #SudiptoSen deserve Credit for making this Film#AdahSharma has given performance of a lifetime.#TheKeralaStoryReview: ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ pic.twitter.com/5F08eoZvQ7 — Rajat R Lunkad (@rajatlunkad) May 5, 2023

A user said, "How did The Kerala Story get a clarification? Leave the propaganda, this isn't even a film, it's sheer torture".

How did #TheKeralaStory get a clarification? Leave the propaganda, this isn’t even a film, it’s sheer torture. https://t.co/8fLhvQeM5h — Vineeta Kumar (@vineetakumar_) May 5, 2023

The Sudipto Sen-directorial focuses on the alleged conversion of three young women to Islam in Kerala, which leads them get inducted into the militant Islamist outfit ISIS. The film released in theatres across India on May 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam. The Kerala Story features Adah Sharma, Sonia Balani, Siddhi Idnani and Yogita Bihani in lead roles.

Also read: 'The Kerala Story' Twitter review: Adah Sharma-starrer divides social media, receives both bouquets and brickbats

Also watch: Karnataka Elections 2023: CM Basavaraj Bommai, Cong chief DK Shivakumar; other key candidates to watch out for

Also read: 'The Kerala Story' box office collection Day 1: Adah Sharma, Sudipto Sen's film breaks The Kashmir Files' record, earns Rs 7.5 crore on opening day

Also read: 'The Kerala Story' box office collection Day 2: Sudipto Sen's film sees big jump, mints Rs 12 cr

Also watch: IPL 2023 Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS): Key players to watch today, match timings, and more