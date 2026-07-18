'The Odyssey' box office collection day 1: Matt Damon-led epic beats 'Oppenheimer' in India, eyes $50 million US opening

The Odyssey box office collection: Christopher Nolan has done it again. His new film The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon and Zendaya, has taken the Indian box office by storm — and yes, it's already outperforming Oppenheimer's opening. Here's how big the numbers are.

The Matt Damon-led epic scored an opening of ₹17.40 crore in India's net box office collections. This translates into a total domestic gross collection of ₹20.76 crore. The movie was screened in 8,413 theatres nationwide, according to the film trade portal Sacnilk.

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The film saw the highest occupancy in its English shows (77%), followed by its Telugu (30%), Tamil (28%) and Hindi (13%) shows. With this, The Odyssey beat Nolan's previous release, Oppenheimer. Oppenheimer made a total of ₹14.50 crore on its first day, translating into a gross collection of ₹17.37 crore.

#TheOdyssey takes a strong start at the Indian box office, collecting an impressive ₹17 Cr nett on Day 1.



With this, the film registers the biggest opening ever for Christopher Nolan in India, surpassing #Oppenheimer (₹13.50 Cr nett).



The weekend is expected to witness a… — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) July 18, 2026

The film is heading towards the third biggest opening of Christopher Nolan's career after The Dark Knight Rises (2012) and The Dark Knight (2008). The Dark Knight Rises scored a massive opening weekend of ₹25 crore in India. The Dark Knight, however, had a smaller theatrical release in 2008 and scored an opening weekend between ₹4 crore and ₹5 crore.

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The Odyssey worldwide box office

At the US box office, the film is looking at $50 million from first Friday previews and a $117 million 3-day opening, according to a report in Deadline. This is set to be the biggest opening for Matt Damon as a lead actor, outdoing the 2007 film The Bourne Ultimatum ($69.2 million).

It is also set to be Nolan's highest opener at the global box office after The Dark Knight Rises ($160.8 million), The Dark Knight ($158.4 million), and Oppenheimer ($82.4 million).

Why did The Odyssey score a strong opening at the box office?

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The Odyssey scored a strong opening on the back of Christopher Nolan's massive, dedicated fan-following in India, amplified by a high-profile Mumbai premiere where Nolan was present alongside Matt Damon and Tom Holland.

The film also benefited from a strong audience interest in premium formats, particularly IMAX screenings, since moviegoers turned up to experience the epic on the biggest screens possible. Despite its 'A' certification, the film ensured wider reach and accessibility by releasing in more than 2,500 screens in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The Odyssey story, cast

The Odyssey focuses on King Odysseus as he faces a dangerous voyage back to Ithaca after the Trojan War. His journey back home spans over a decade while he faces monsters, mythical forces and impossible challenges. Besides Matt Damon and Zendaya, the film stars Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, John Leguizamo, and Charlize Theron in pivotal roles.