Going to watch The Odyssey? Read these 10 facts about Homer's epic before you enter the theatre

Christopher Nolan is bringing one of the world's oldest stories back to the big screen. As The Odyssey arrives in cinemas today, audiences will meet Odysseus, the Greek king whose decade-long struggle to return home after the Trojan War has captivated readers for nearly 3,000 years.

Starring Matt Damon as Odysseus, Nolan's adaptation introduces a new generation to Homer's epic poem — a tale packed with monsters, gods, adventure, loss and one man's determination to find his way back to his family. Before watching the film, here are 10 things worth knowing about the story that continues to influence books, films and popular culture.

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1. It is one of the oldest surviving stories ever told

Believed to have been composed around the 8th century BCE, The Odyssey is among the earliest surviving works of literature. Along with The Iliad, it forms the foundation of ancient Greek epic poetry and has shaped storytelling traditions for centuries.

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2. The story begins after the Trojan War

While The Iliad focuses on the events of the Trojan War, The Odyssey picks up after the conflict ends. Homer shifts the focus from victory in battle to the much harder task of returning home.

3. Odysseus spends 20 years away from home

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When the poem opens, Odysseus has been absent from Ithaca for two decades — ten years spent fighting at Troy and another ten wandering across seas and distant lands as he struggles to reach home.

4. His family is fighting its own battle

Back in Ithaca, his wife Penelope is surrounded by suitors who believe Odysseus is dead. They occupy his palace, consume his wealth and pressure her to remarry. Their son, Telemachus, has grown up without his father and is trying to protect his family's legacy.

5. The gods constantly interfere in his journey

Odysseus's fate is shaped by powerful gods. Athena, the goddess of wisdom, supports him throughout his journey, while Poseidon relentlessly works against him after Odysseus blinds the Cyclops Polyphemus, the sea god's son.

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6. The poem features some of mythology's most famous creatures

Odysseus encounters the Lotus Eaters, whose fruit makes people forget home, and the giant Cyclops Polyphemus. He escapes the Cyclops's cave through one of the story's most famous tricks, convincing the monster that his name is "Nobody".

7. The Sirens episode inspired countless stories

Among the poem's best-known episodes is Odysseus's encounter with the Sirens, whose enchanting songs lure sailors to their deaths. To survive, he orders his crew to block their ears with wax while he is tied to the ship's mast so he can hear the song without acting on it.

8. Intelligence, not strength, makes Odysseus a hero

Unlike many warriors of ancient mythology, Odysseus is remembered less for physical power and more for metis — intelligence, cunning and resourcefulness. Again and again, he survives by outthinking his enemies rather than overpowering them.

9. Penelope becomes a symbol of patience and resilience

As she waits for her husband, Penelope delays remarriage by claiming she must first finish weaving a burial shroud. Each night, however, she secretly unpicks her work, buying herself more time and keeping hope alive.

10. The ending is about recognition, not revenge

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When Odysseus finally returns, Athena disguises him as a beggar so he can assess the situation in his palace. After reclaiming his kingdom, he reunites with Penelope, who tests his identity through a secret only the two of them know — the bed they built around the trunk of a living olive tree.

The emotional reunion brings one of literature's greatest journeys to a close.

Nearly 3,000 years after Homer first told the story, The Odyssey continues to resonate with readers and audiences. Its influence can be seen in works ranging from Virgil's Aeneid and Dante's Inferno to James Joyce's Ulysses and countless modern films and television shows.

The monsters and gods may belong to myth, but the themes remain timeless: love, loyalty, loss, identity and the longing to return home. With Nolan's adaptation set to introduce the epic to millions of moviegoers, Odysseus's voyage is about to begin again.