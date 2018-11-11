Thugs of Hindostan Box Office Collection Day 3: Aamir Khan-starrer inches past Rs 100 crore-mark

Thugs of Hindostan crossed the Rs 100 crore-mark on its third day in theatres. The earnings of the Aamir Khan-Amitabh Bachchan film, however, continued to wane for the third day. The biggest opener for Bollywood this year saw its total earnings rise to Rs 105 crore after a record-breaking opening day and a drastic decline in business on second and third day.

"#ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr. Total: Rs 101.75 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs. Total: Rs 3.25 cr Total: Rs 105 cr [5000 screens] India biz," business analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter.

#ThugsOfHindostan HINDI: Thu 50.75 cr, Fri 28.25 cr, Sat 22.75 cr. Total: 101.75 cr TAMIL + TELUGU: Thu 1.50 cr, Fri 1 cr, Sat 75 lakhs. Total: 3.25 cr Total: 105 cr [5000 screens] India biz.#TOH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

After bagging Rs 52.25 crore on its first day, Thugs of Hindostan saw its box office collection drop by almost 45 per cent to 28.25 crore on the second day, and further by almost 20 per cent on the third day to Rs 22.75 crore, Adarsh mentioned in a tweet.

#ThugsOfHindostan decline in biz... Fri [vis--vis Thu]: 44.33% Sat [vis--vis Fri]: 19.47% Hindi version... India biz.#TOH - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 11, 2018

With Yash Raj Films backing it, Thugs of Hindostan opened on 5,000 screens across the country on Thursday earlier this week, a day after Diwali. Critics - most of them were unimpressed by the film - had said it will manage to earn Rs 50 crore on the first day, but will find it hard to sustain the pace after the initial days.

Directed by Dhoom 3 fame Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs of Hindostan brought Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan together on the silver screen for the first time ever. The rest of the cast includes Katrina Kaif, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Lloyd Owen in lead roles. It is a period action film set in the times of Indian freedom struggle.