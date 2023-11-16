'Tiger 3' box office collection day 4: Salman Khan's film sees 53% fall due to IND vs NZ semi final, makes Rs 22 cr

'Tiger 3' box office: The nail-biting India vs New Zealand World Cup 2023 on Wednesday dented the box office blitzkrieg of Salman Khan's Tiger 3 in India. The film saw a fall of over 53 per cent in its box office collections on Wednesday compared to Tuesday due to the match. Tiger 3 managed to earn around Rs 22 crore on its fourth day, down from Rs 44 crore on its first Tuesday.

The film has made Rs 44.50 crore on its day 1, Rs 59 crore on its day 2, Rs 44 crore on its day 3 and roughly Rs 22 crore on its day 4, taking its total domestic collections to around Rs 169.50 crore. Tiger 3 is on course to soon zoom past the Rs 200 crore mark at the India box office.

Tiger 3 saw an overall 18.78 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Wednesday. The film's Telugu and Tamil shows saw a 17.48 per cent occupancy and a 13.85 per cent occupancy respectively, according to Indian film trade portal Sacnilk.

#Tiger3 get hit by the big match -



Day 4 early estimates - 21-22 crores net



Total net - 168+ crores — Sacnilk Entertainment (@SacnilkEntmt) November 15, 2023

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh on Wednesday said that the box office business of Salman Khan's latest film could be impacted because of the match. "Tiger 3 wil be impacted TODAY [Wednesday] due to the crucial IND vs NZ semi-final cricket match [2pm onwards]," Adarsh said in a post on X formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 has crossed the Rs 250 crore at the worldwide box office within 3 days of its release. The film collected Rs 95.23 crore on day 1, Rs 88.16 crore on day 2, and Rs 67.34 crore on day 3, taking its total collections to Rs 250.73 crore globally.

The clash between the Men in Blue and the Blackcaps captivated the nation's attention as Disney+Hotstar clocked a record viewership during the India vs New Zealand semi final match at the Wankhede Stadium. More than 5 crore viewers tuned into the OTT platform during the match.

With this, the previous record of 4.3 crore viewers during the India vs New Zealand match on October 22 was broken. The viewership on October 22 broke Hotstar's own concurrency record of 3.5 crore viewers during the India vs Pakistan match on October 14.

Batting first, captain Rohit Sharma gave the team a robust start and Virat Kohli scored his 50th ODI century in this match. Shreyas Iyer's strong 105 runs off 70 balls propelled India to score big despite Shubman Gill retiring hurt due to cramps. India put a huge total of 397 runs in 50 overs against the Blackcaps. While India's stellar batting show set the stage, Mohammed Shami's impeccable 7-wicket haul sealed the deal for India.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 follows the events of the 2017 film Tiger Zinda Hai and focuses on ex-RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore and ex-ISI agent Zoya. Avinash and Zoya set out on a dangerous mission to clear their names after an ex-ISI agent brands them as traitors.

Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Vishal Jethwa, Kumud Mishra and Revathi in significant roles. The film was released across theatres in India on Diwali 2023 in standard, IMAX, 4DX and other premium formats.

Also Read: 'Tiger 3' box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 250 cr, inches closer to Rs 275 cr

Also Read: World Cup semi-final, IND vs NZ: Disney+ Hotstar viewership surges to record 5 crore as Kohli, Iyer slam tons