'Tiger 3' box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film crosses Rs 250 cr, inches closer to Rs 275 cr

'Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 has crossed the Rs 250 crore mark at the worldwide box office. The film made Rs 95.23 crore on its first day, Rs 88.16 crore on its second day and Rs 67.34 crore on its third day. With this, the film's total worldwide collection reached Rs 250.73 crore so far, according to film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

"Tiger 3 ENTERS the elite Rs 250 crore club in just 3 days at the WW Box Office. Yet another DOUBLE century adds to megastar Salman Khan's career. Day 1-- Rs 95.23 crore, Day 2-- Rs 88.16 crore, Day 3-- Rs 67.34 crore. Total-- Rs 250.73 crore," Vijayabalan tweeted.

#Tiger3 ENTERS the elite ₹250 cr club in just 3 days at the WW Box Office.



Yet another DOUBLE century adds to megastar #SalmanKhan career.



Day 1 - ₹ 95.23 cr

Day 2 - ₹ 88.16 cr… pic.twitter.com/xck2Y5xvSZ — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) November 15, 2023

With this, the Salman Khan-led commercial actioner is cruising towards the Rs 275 crore mark. At the domestic box office, the film is inching closer towards the Rs 150 crore mark. The film made Rs 44.50 crore on its opening day, Rs 59 crore on its second day, and Rs 42.50 crore on its third day. With this, the film's total collection reached Rs 146 crore, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The film's business saw a 5.48 per cent dip across national multiplex chains compared to Sunday whereas single screens/mass centres performed better. Despite the setback, Tiger 3 is the third-highest grosser of 2023 so far in the first three days, as per film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"Tiger 3 will be impacted today due to the crucial IND vs NZ semi-final cricket match [2 pm onwards]," he said in his post on X formerly Twitter.

SALMAN KHAN SCORES HIS BIGGEST *3-DAY* TOTAL WITH ‘TIGER 3’… #Tiger3 shows EXCELLENT HOLD on Day 3… Mass circuits are clearly calling the shots… Sun 43 cr, Mon 58 cr, Tue 43.50 cr. Total: ₹ 144.50 cr. #India biz. #Hindi version. #Boxoffice



National chains were down 5.48%… pic.twitter.com/cXsLFQIVTC — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 15, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the film is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe of films. Following the chain of events of Tiger Zinda Hai, the film focuses on Avinash and Zoya who have to undertake a life-threatening mission to clear their names after a revengeful ex-ISI agent brands them as traitors.

The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, Vishal Jethwa and Anant Vidhaat in significant roles. It also features Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan and Ashutosh Rana in cameo appearances as Pathaan, Major Kabir Dhaliwal and Colonel Sunil Luthra respectively.

Tiger 3 released in theatres across India on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali in standard, IMAX, 4DX, and other premium formats.

Also Read: 'Tiger 3' box office collection day 3: Salman Khan's film inches closer to Rs 150 crore in India

Also Read: ‘Tiger 3’ becomes Salman Khan's 17th film to enter Rs 100-cr Hindi net club