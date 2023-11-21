'Tiger 3' box office collection day 9: Salman Khan's film nosedives on 2nd Monday, makes just Rs 6 cr

'Tiger 3' collection: Salman Khan's latest film Tiger 3 is struggling at the domestic box office after having a decent first week. The film's collections reached single digits on its second Monday at the ticket counters as it could collect only Rs 6.50 crore on the ninth day since its theatrical release across India.

Tiger 3 made a total of Rs 187.65 crore in its first week and went onto rake in Rs 13.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 18.50 crore on its first Saturday, Rs 10.50 crore on its second Sunday, and around Rs 6.50 crore on its second Monday. With this, the film is estimated to have made around Rs 236.43 crore at the India box office within nine days of its release.

The film's domestic box office business has been severely impacted by the recently concluded ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. Previously, the film's domestic collection on Sunday was dented by the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match. After having collected Rs 13.25 crore on its first Friday and Rs 18.50 crore on its first Saturday, the film could only mop up Rs 10.50 crore on its second Sunday due to the big match.

The film's India box office business also took a beating on its fourth day due to the World Cup semi final between India and New Zealand. The film made Rs 21.10 crore on its first Wednesday due to the match, less than half of its business on its first Tuesday. Tiger 3 made Rs 44.30 crore on its first Tuesday.

The film logged an overall 12.94 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Monday, as per Indian film trade portal Sacnilk. Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad, National Capital Region (NCR), Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Pune were among the key contributors towards the occupancy across Tiger 3's Hindi shows on Monday.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Sumit Kadel said that a net collection of Rs 300 crore in India seems far-fetched unless some miracle happens. "Tiger 3 Monday business will be in single digits. Lifetime worldwide collection of Rs 500 crore is not possible now as minting Rs 124 crore from hereon is extremely tough. 300 crore nett in India also seems doubtful until some miraculous turnaround happens," Kadel said in his post on X formerly known as Twitter.

#Tiger3 Monday Biz will be in Single Digits.



Lifetime worldwide collection of ₹ 500 cr is not possible now as minting ₹ 124 cr from here on is extremely tough .



300 cr nett in India is also seem doubtful untill some miraculous turnaround happens. #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/R5jNqeVeQz — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) November 20, 2023

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe of films which comprises Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. Tiger 3 follows on the events of Tiger Zinda Hai and focuses on former RAW agent Avinash aka Tiger and ex-ISI agent Zoya who are forced to undertake a precarious mission to clear their names after being labelled as traitors.

The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles. Tiger 3 released in theatres across India on Diwali 2023 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

