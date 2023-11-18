'Tiger 3' box office collection day 6: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif-starrer earns Rs 200 cr in India

Superstar Salman Khan's action thriller Tiger 3 has been performing well at the box office. The Maneesh Sharma directorial has now crossed the Rs 200 crore-mark at the domestic box office.

Tiger 3 was released across theatres on November 12 on the occassion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

On Friday, the film crossed the Rs 200-crore mark. The Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif starrer minted Rs 44.50 crore on day 1, Rs 59.25 crore on day 2, Rs 44.30 crore on day 3, Rs 21.10 crore on day 4, Rs 18.50 crore on day 5, and Rs 13 crore on day 6, according to trade portal Sacnilk.

The film had an overall 16.48 per cent Hindi occupancy on Friday.

Meanwhile, globally, it is marching towards Rs 350 crore mark. It has earned Rs 334.61 crore so far at the worldwide box office, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

"Tiger 3", set after the events of "Pathaan", is a sequel to the 2017 film "Tiger Zinda Hai". It focuses on ex-RAW agent Avinash Singh Rathore or 'Tiger' and former ISI agent Zoya who undertake a life-threatening mission to clear their names after a revengeful former ISI agent brands them as traitors.

The film features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Ranvir Shorey, Gavie Chahal, Revathi and Kumud Mishra in pivotal roles. It also features Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in cameo appearances.

On the success of the film, Salman Khan said that he has immense pride in being an action hero. "I have immense pride in being an action hero and I'm fortunate that people have loved me in this avatar in so many films. It feels great to taste success again and again with this genre because it is not an easy genre of cinema to please people with," he told ANI.

'Tiger 3' was reportedly made on an estimated budget of Rs 300 crore, thus making it the most expensive project of Yash Raj Films.

