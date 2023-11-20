'Tiger 3' box office collection day 8: Salman Khan's film hit by IND vs AUS World Cup final, makes Rs 10.25 cr

'Tiger 3' box office: Salman Khan's Tiger 3 saw a dip in its India collections due to the India vs Australia World Cup 2023 final match on Sunday. The film collected a total of Rs 187.65 crore during its first week at the box office. After this, Tiger 3 collected Rs 13.25 crore on its first Friday, Rs 18.50 crore on its first Saturday and around Rs 10.25 crore on its first Sunday. With this, the film's total domestic box office collection is around Rs 229.65 crore.

The film had an overall 14.75 per cent occupancy across its Hindi shows on Sunday. Regions such as Chennai, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Chandigarh, National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Kolkata are among the key contributors to the occupancy across its Hindi shows, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Commenting on the film's domestic box office business, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "Tiger 3 witnesses substantial growth on Day 7 [Sat], but a huge number-- so essential to add to a massive total-- is missing... The IND vs AUS final [today] will hit hard." He added that the business of the film from Monday onwards will give a hint about its lifetime business.

Meanwhile, the film has crossed the Rs 350 crore mark at the gross worldwide box office. The film made Rs 95.23 crore on its day 1, Rs 88.16 crore on its day 2, Rs 67,34 crore on its day 3, Rs 31.54 crore on its day 4, Rs 29.91 crore on its day 5, Rs 22.43 crore on its day 6, and Rs 32.14 crore on its day 7. With this, Tiger 3 has made Rs 366.75 crore at the worldwide box office.

"Tiger 3 CROSSES Rs 350 crore gross mark at the WW box office. Salman Khan film witnesses fantastic GROWTH on first Saturday. Day 1-- Rs 95.23 crore, Day 2 -- Rs 88.16 crore, Day 3 -- Rs 67.34 crore, Day 4 -- Rs 31.54 crore, Day 5 -- Rs 29.91 crore, Day 6 -- Rs 22.43 crore, Day 7 -- Rs 32.14 crore. Total -- Rs 366.75 crore," film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan said in a post on X.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and backed by Aditya Chopra, Tiger 3 is the fifth instalment of the YRF Spy Universe of films after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War and Pathaan. The film follows the events of Tiger Zinda Hai and focuses on Avinash and Zoya, who undertake a life-threatening mission to clear their names after being labelled as traitors by an ex-ISI agent.

Tiger 3 features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Emraan Hashmi, Riddhi Dogra, Kumud Mishra, Revathi, and Vishal Jethwa in significant roles. The film released in theatres across India on the occasion of Diwali in 2D, IMAX, 4DX and ICE formats.

