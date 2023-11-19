'Tiger 3' box office collection day 7: Salman Khan's film earns Rs 217.90 cr in India

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer Tiger 3 is enjoying a good run at the box office despite facing a strong competition from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Maneesh Sharma directorial managed to earn Rs 17 crore on its first Saturday, November 18, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

With this, the film's total collection has reached about Rs 218 crore net.

Salman Khan's Tiger 3, set after the events of Pathaan, is the latest film in the YRF Spy Universe and follows Salman's eponymous spy as he races against time to save his family and country.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF), the film also stars Emraan Hashmi. It was released on November 12 on the occasion of Diwali in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's latest film minted Rs 44.50 crore on day 1, Rs 59.25 crore on day 2, Rs 44.30 crore on day 3, Rs 21.10 crore on day 4, Rs 18.50 crore on day 5, Rs 13.25 crore on day 6, and Rs 17 crore on day 7 (early estimates).

The film had an overall 21.32 per cent Hindi occupancy on Saturday, November 18.

On Sunday, the film is likely to see a big drop in collection due to the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final to be held between India and Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Globally, Tiger 3 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark.

The "Tiger" franchise, which started with 2012's "Ek Tha Tiger", features Salman in the role of super spy Avinash Singh Rathore alongside Katrina Kaif as Zoya. Salman reprised the action hero role in 2017's "Tiger Zinda Hai" and now in "Tiger 3", which released in theatres on Diwali.

The success of "Tiger" franchise feels very personal, said superstar Salman Khan, expressing gratitude to the audience for loving him in action avatar as the latest instalment of the film series continues to rake in big numbers at the box office.

"I'm grateful for the love that they have showered on me over the years and also for the love that they have given to my Tiger franchise! I have played the role of super-spy Tiger three times now. So, this appreciation feels like a hattrick of success for me," he said, as per PTI.

