Tiger 3: Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif request fans not to share spoilers; film gets Rs 16 cr in advance booking for day 1

Actors Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi are gearing up for their upcoming film, 'Tiger 3', which is set to release across theatres on the occasion of Diwali tomorrow.

Ahead of the film's release, the actors took to their social media in order to reach out to their fans, requesting them to avoid posting spoilers after watching their movie.

Salman Khan took to Instagram Stories and wrote, "We have made Tiger 3 with a lot of passion and we are counting on you to protect our spoilers when you see the film. Spoilers can ruin the movie-watching experience. We trust you to do what is right. We hope Tiger 3 is the perfect Diwali gift from us to you!! Releasing in cinemas tomorrow in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu.”

Meanwhile, Katrina also took to the platform and said, "The plot twists & surprises in #Tiger3 adds to the movie-watching experience of the film! Thus, we request you to not reveal any spoilers. The power is in your hands to protect our labour of love so that it can deliver the best entertainment to people. Thank you and Happy Diwali”.

Emraan said giving out spoilers will “hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres”. “A film like #Tiger3 has countless secrets & we are trusting you to keep them safe! Please don’t reveal any spoilers as it will hamper the experience of watching the film in theatres. We have worked really hard to make #Tiger3 & we know you will support us fully! Happy Diwali!” he posted.

The Maneesh Sharma directorial has managed to sell around 6,24,557 tickets for its first day, which amounts to nearly Rs 16.52 crore, as per industry tracker Sacnilk. These figures include Hindi, Telugu as well as Tamil shows all over India.

The Yash Raj Films project is a sequel to the 2017 film 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and releases on November 12. The advance booking for the film opened on November 5.

Also Read: ‘Brand Rajini’: Nearly 50 years on, what explains the magic of the superstar