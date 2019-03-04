Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's film makes Rs 117.77 crore

Total Dhamaal starring Ajay Devgn is performing very well at the box office. The film has collected Rs 117.77 crore in just ten days. Director Indra Kumar's film has picked up steadily in the second weekend after witnessing a slow pace during the weekdays. The Dhamaal franchise's third instalment made a business of Rs 23.22 crore in second weekend alone. Total Dhamaal earned Rs 7.02 on Day 9 and Rs Rs 11.45 crore on Day 10.

#TotalDhamaal catches speed on [second] Sat and jumps on Sun... Massive gains from mass circuits... Proves, yet again, entertainers having mandate of families/kids will always work at BO... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr. Total: 117.77 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

#TotalDhamaal biz at a glance... Week 1: 94.55 cr Weekend 2: 23.22 cr Total: 117.77 cr Will remain rock-steady today [second Mon] due to partial holiday [#Mahashivratri]. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 4, 2019

Total Dhamaal is facing stiff competition with Luka Chuppi. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aryan's movie collected Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.04 crore on Sunday, while Total Dhamaal's earnings were recorded at Rs 18.47 crore.

Total Dhamaal - a multi-starrer movie was released on January 22 and made a blockbuster opening on Day 1 by earning Rs 16.50 crore. The film minted Rs 62.40 crore in its first weekend.

Total Dhamaal's plot revolves around 10 people who risk their lives for a jackpot worth Rs 50 crore. The film features the bigwigs of Bollywood, like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Rietesh Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles.

Also read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 10: Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit's film earns Rs 106 crore

Also read: Luka Chuppi vs Sonchiriya box office collections: Kriti-Kartik's comedy defeats Sushant's Chambal tale at the box office