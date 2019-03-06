Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 12: Anil Kapoor-Madhuri Dixit's film makes Rs 201 crore worldwide

Director Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal has become a blockbuster hit at the box office. The film has made Rs 127 crore in 12 days in India. The multi-starrer comedy film is doing very well in mass circuits, said movie critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

Ajay Devgn-Anil Kapoor's movie earned Rs 3.20 crore on Day 12 and on its second Monday, the film collected Rs 6.03 core at the box office.

#TotalDhamaal continues to be a big favourite in mass circuits... It is these sectors that will keep adding to a strong total, despite reduction of screens in metros... [Week 2] Fri 4.75 cr, Sat 7.02 cr, Sun 11.45 cr, Mon 6.03 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: 127 cr. India biz. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 6, 2019

Total Dhamaal has minted Rs 33.23 crore and Rs 16.89 crore in Mumbai and New Delhi circuits alone.

So far, the Madhuri Dixit-starrer has raked in Rs 201.25 crore globally. Total Dhamaal's success at the box office has proved that director Indra Kumar knows the pulse of audience, said Taran Adarsh as Kumar has delivered a string of hits in his career. By making films like Dil, Beta, Ishq, Masti, Dhamaal and Grand Masti, Kumar has established comedy as his strong suit.

#Dil, #Beta, #Raja, #Ishq, #Masti, #Dhamaal... Indra Kumar has delivered a string of hits... With #GrandMasti, he delivered his first 100 cr film and now, with #TotalDhamaal, Indu ji - as he is affectionately called - has again proved that he knows the pulse of the audience. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 3, 2019

Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal is facing stiff competition from Laxman Uteyal's Luka Chuppi. Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan's movie collected Rs 10.08 crore on Saturday and Rs 14.04 crore on Sunday, while Total Dhamaal's earnings were recorded at Rs 18.47 crore.

Also read: Luka Chuppi Box Office Collection Day 5: Kartik Aaryan-Kriti Sanon movie is a hit; earns Rs 45 crore.

Total Dhamaal was released on January 22 and made a blockbuster opening by earning Rs 16.50 crore. The film minted Rs 62.40 crore in its first weekend and Rs 18.47 crore in second weekend. Along with Ajay Devgn, the film features bigwigs like Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani, Javed Jaffrey, Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Mishra in lead roles.

Also read: Total Dhamaal Box Office Collection Day 11: Ajay Devgn-Madhuri Dixit-Anil Kapoor's film collects over Rs 120 cr

Also read: Gully Boy Box Office Collection Day 19: Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's film targets Rs 140 crore lifetime collection