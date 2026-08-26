Toxic advance booking crosses ₹58.2 cr: Can Yash repeat KGF 2’s box office history?

As of the early hours of release day, the film has sold over 18.48 lakh tickets across 25,654 shows nationwide, Sacnilk reported. Including held and blocked seats at national cinema chains, total India pre-sales stand at ₹73.43 crore, with the worldwide sales touching ₹85 crore across 18.2 lakh confirmed tickets.

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Language-wise breakdown

Hindi leads the charge with ₹28 crore in 2D advance sales (8.43 lakh tickets), followed by Kannada at ₹17.14 crore (4.26 lakh tickets). Telugu contributed ₹7.60 crore, Tamil ₹2.57 crore, and Malayalam ₹78 lakh, as per Sacnilk's data.

Karnataka leads the demand

Home-state Karnataka is driving the frenzy with ₹19.04 crore in pre-sales at a 70% real occupancy, with Bengaluru alone contributing ₹11.45 crore at 73% occupancy. Mysuru, Davanagere and Tumakuru are running at 97-99% occupancy, while Maharashtra (₹5.13 crore) and Gujarat (₹3.99 crore) lead in the Hindi belt.

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Record-breaking momentum

The pre-sale surge follows a strong five-day booking window that opened on August 21, with the film selling over 1 lakh BookMyShow tickets early on and becoming the second Sandalwood film after KGF 2 to join the 1-million BMS interest club. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and backed by KVN Productions, the 194-minute film is expected to deliver one of the biggest opening days in Indian cinema history.