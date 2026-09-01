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'Toxic' box office collection day 6: Yash’s film crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, but sees steep decline in India. Is the momentum fading?

'Toxic' box office collection day 6: Yash’s film crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, but sees steep decline in India. Is the momentum fading?

The steep fall in Toxic’s Day 6 collections is largely a structural weekday effect rather than a sign of audience rejection.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Updated Sep 1, 2026 10:13 AM IST
'Toxic' box office collection day 6: Yash’s film crosses ₹300 crore worldwide, but sees steep decline in India. Is the momentum fading?Toxic box office report

Yash’s action drama has crossed the ₹300 crore mark worldwide within its opening week, emerging as one of the biggest theatrical performers of 2026. However, after a strong weekend run, the film has witnessed a significant slowdown on the first working day, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

Day 6 Figures and Drop

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Yash-starrer ‘Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups’ saw a steep decline at the box office on its sixth day, collecting ₹7.45 crore net across 13,400 shows at an average occupancy of 17.1% in India as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The Monday drop follows a robust opening and a steady first weekend, marking a significant cooling in daily momentum. This represents a 67.6% fall from Day 5’s ₹23 crore net, underscoring the typical weekday dip after a strong Sunday.

With the Day 6 numbers factored in, the film’s India net collection stands at ₹221.55 crore and India gross at ₹264.80 crore, Sacnilk reports. Overseas, it added ₹2 crore on Day 6, pushing the worldwide gross to ₹304.05 crore.

ALSO READ: 'Toxic' Box Office collection Day 5: Yash-starrer sees steady box office slide from ₹101 crore opener

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Language-Wise Breakdown Day 6

Sacnilk’s Day 6 language split shows Hindi leading with ₹4.40 crore net (₹5.25 crore gross) from 9,578 shows, followed by Kannada at ₹2 crore net (₹2.40 crore gross). Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam contributed smaller shares, reflecting the film’s pan-India release pattern.

Why Day 6 Saw a Sharp Drop

The steep fall in Toxic’s Day 6 collections is largely a structural weekday effect rather than a sign of audience rejection. After a massive opening and a steady weekend, Monday typically brings a 60–70% dip as office-goers and students return to routine, reducing matinee and early-evening footfall. According to Sacnilk, occupancy slipped to 17.1% on Day 6, with show counts reduced from peak weekend levels, further compressing daily totals. In addition, the film’s front-loaded, star-driven opening means a larger share of demand is concentrated in the first three days; once the core fanbase has watched, weekday numbers rely more on word-of-mouth, which was absolutely negative for this film.

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ALSO READ: ‘Toxic’ movie review on X: Yash wins praise, but netizens slam ‘rushed editing’, 'weak writing'

Toxic story, cast

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action drama set in post-independence Goa, following gangster Raya, played by Yash, who wrestles with loyalty, morality and the quest for personal redemption amid a violent underworld. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film also stars Nayanthara as Ganga, Kiara Advani as Nadia, Huma Qureshi as Elizabeth, Tara Sutaria as Rebecca and Rukmini Vasanth as Mellisa.

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Published on: Sep 1, 2026 10:13 AM IST
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