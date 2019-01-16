Uri: The Surgical Strike Box Office Collection Day 5: Vicky Kaushal-Yami Gautam's film earns Rs 55.81 crore

Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to maintain its pace and crossed the Rs 50-crore mark at the box office. Aditya Dhar's war-drama film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, has collected around Rs 55.81 in just five days of its release.

Uri: The Surgical Strike is expected to have made nearly Rs 8 crore on Tuesday. Aditya Dhar's Uri stars Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam, Paresh Rawal and Mohit Raina in major roles. The action-war drama, Uri: The Surgical Strike is inspired by the real events of the Indian Armed forces' surgical strikes on seven terrorist launchpads across the LOC on September 2016.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike is winning praise, getting applause/ovation and amassing massive numbers at BO... East. West. North. South. It's #Uri wave right now... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr, Sun 15.10 cr, Mon 10.51 cr, Tue 9.57 cr. Total: 55.81 cr. India biz. #HowsTheJosh - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 16, 2019

Critics have praised Uri, especially actor Vicky Kaushal's performance in the movie. Uri: The Surgical Strike is clashing with Anupam Kher's The Accidental Prime Minister as both films were released on the same day, 11th January 2019. Uri: The Surgical Strike has managed to surpass Anupam Kher's film that has made Rs 13.90 crore at the domestic box office collection. Vijay Ratnakar Gutte's The Accidental Prime Minister is based on the real-life events of former prime minister Manmohan Singh's tenure.

Vicky Kaushal, while talking to reporters after the opening of Uri: The Surgical Strike, said, "Till the film is released, you don't have an idea if it is going to work. But since yesterday, the kind of reaction we have received is really overwhelming. It's a surreal feeling that the audience has accepted our film with open arms."

Vicky Kaushal plays the role of Major Vihaan Singh Shergil, who vows to seek revenge for both his country and brother-in-law. Mohit Raina is in the role of Vicky's brother-in-law, who is among the martyrs of Uri army base attack. Ronnie Screwvala's production house, RSVP Movies, has produced the movie.

