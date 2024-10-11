'Vettaiyan' box office collection day 1: Rajinikanth film takes Rs 30 crore opening in India, lags behind 'Jailer'

Vettaiyan, Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer action-thriller, has taken a decent opening at the domestic box office.

The film made around Rs 30 crore in its first day at the ticket counters. Of this, Rs 26.15 crore came from its Tamil shows, followed by Rs 3.2 crore from its Telugu shows. Vettaiyan's Hindi shows made Rs 60 lakh on day 1.

The film's Tamil shows had an overall 59.43 per cent occupancy, followed by its Telugu shows at 37.66 per cent. Its Hindi shows logged an overall 8.98 per cent occupancy, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

With this, Vettaiyan's opening day collections in India remained less than Jailer. Jailer earned Rs 48.35 crore on its day 1 in India.

The film, however, has outpaced another Rajinikanth release -- Annaatthe. Annaatthe made a total of Rs 29.9 crore in India on its opening day, despite getting mixed to negative reviews.

Meanwhile, the film debuted at number 1 in countries including the USA, the UAE, Malaysia, and Singapore, as per film trade analyst Ramesh Bala.

The film opened to positive reviews from Rajinikanth fans and moviegoers alike at the box office. Rajinikanth's fans were in awe of Thalaiva's performance as the no-nonsense SP Athiyan IPS.

Moviegoers were also pleased with the performances of Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan. Some moviegoers also applauded the makers for making a movie on a relevant topic of edtech app scams.

At present, the film has a rating of 8.5/10 on IMDb. The streaming rights for Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Vettaiyan have been acquired by Amazon Prime Video, as per media reports.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, the film focuses on an encounter specialist who has to solve a rape case and punish the perpetrator at the earliest. Vettaiyan features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Rana Daggubati, Fahadh Faasil, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Dushara Vijayan in significant roles.

The film released in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada across theatres worldwide on October 10.