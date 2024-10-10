'Vettaiyan' X review: 'Rajinified thriller,' say excited Thalaiva fans after first shows

Vettaiyan The Hunter or Vettaiyan, the latest Rajinikanth film, hit theatres on Thursday (October 10). Fans and moviegoers could not contain their excitement and started sharing their takes about the film from the first shows itself. Rajinikanth fans had all the good stuff to say about the film, especially vis-a-vis Thalaivar's performance as SP Athiyan IPS.

They were also pleased with the performances of Fahadh Faasil and Amitabh Bachchan in their respective roles.

"Thalaivar presented in a unique way this time with strong point. Fahadh Faasil show stellar with his style of comedy timing. Ritika in a powerful role. Less fan moments may disappoint masses but overall, it's Rajinified thriller (sic)," a fan wrote on X.

"#VettaiyanReview A riveting first half. @rajinikanth as SP and encounter specialist #Athiyan is a delight to watch! @SrBachchan as a Human Rights Expert is equally good. But it is #FahadhFaasil as #Battery who steals the thunder. What an effortless performance! @ritika_offl

and @officialdushara too impress!" a moviegoer wrote.

"A social issue content mixed with commercial aspects. It landed well. You might not get the punch you're expecting from a Thalaivar movie. But there is whistle-worthy moments. Superstar Rajinikanth's aura is something else. SS and FaFa combo worked well," a user said.

A moviegoer, who was slightly displeased with the movie, wrote on X: "Vettaiyan rides heavily on Rajinikanth's charisma, with powerful storytelling and character development. While it has its moments and might appeal to fans of the superstar and those interested in its thematic content, it might not meet the expectations of viewers looking for a novel cinematic experience or a tightly knit thriller."

Another moviegoer said that the film takes a while to get one hooked but is a gripping investigative crime drama.

"#Vettaiyan: A Decent Story driven SUPER STARrer! #Vettaiyan takes a while to get one hooked and has its flaws, but delivers a fairly gripping investigative crime drama with a very relevant topic of EdTech App Scam! #SuperstarRajinikanth & #FahadhFaasil holds the film together, while Anirudh underdelivers," the moviegoer said.

Directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan focuses on a renowned encounter specialist who is under pressure to solve a rape case and punish the perpetrator at the earliest. The film marks the reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan after 33 years as the two were last seen together in the 1991 film Hum.

Besides the two veterans, the film stars Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Dushara Vijayan, Ritika Singh, Kishore, and Rao Ramesh in significant roles. Vettaiyan released in theatres worldwide on October 10, a day ahead of Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina-starrer Jigra.