'Vettaiyan' box office collection day 4: Rajinikanth's latest film crosses Rs 100 crore in India

Rajinikanth's latest film Vettaiyan is proving to be quite the juggernaut at the box office. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in India within 4 days of its release at the box office.

The film raked in Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day, Rs 24 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.75 crore on its day 3, and around Rs 22.25 crore on its day 4. With this, the film's total India box office collection as of its first Sunday reached Rs 104.8 crore.

The film had an overall 57.25 per cent occupancy in its Tamil shows on Sunday, with Trichy and Chennai being the top contributors, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Meanwhile, Vettaiyan producer Lyca Productions said that additional screens will be added in key states across India owing to the overwhelming demand and response to the latest Rajinikanth film. The production company said in a statement that distributors from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and other states are demanding additional screens.

At the worldwide box office, the TJ Gnanavel-directorial has crossed the Rs 200 crore milestone within its first 4 days and is now eyeing the Rs 250 crore mark.

Vettaiyan raked in Rs 77.90 crore on its opening day, Rs 45.26 crore on its day 2, Rs 47.87 crore on its day 3, and Rs 41.32 crore on its day 4. With this, the film's total worldwide box office collection reached Rs 212.35 crore, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan.

Vettaiyan also has the distinction of scoring the second highest opening for a Tamil movie in 2024. The film grossed around Rs 37 crore in India, including Rs 20.50 crore in Tamil Nadu. The movie raked in around Rs 27 crore or $3.2 million overseas, taking the film's total opening gross collections to Rs 64 crore at the worldwide box office.

Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time (GOAT) is the biggest Tamil opener of the year with Rs 100 crore. Among Indian movies, Vettaiyan is the sixth biggest opener after Prabhas and Deepika Padukone-starrer Kalki 2898 AD, Jr NTR's Devara: Part 1, Thalapathy Vijay's The Greatest of All Time, Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Stree 2 and Mahesh Babu's Guntur Kaaram.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan deals with the tragic death of a teacher at the hands of a man as she tries to expose the drug trade in her school. The film features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Dushara Vijayan, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh and Abhirami in pivotal roles.

The film released in theatres worldwide on October 10 in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam.