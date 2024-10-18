'Vettaiyan' box office collection day 8: Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film tops Thalapathy Vijay's Varisu; crosses Rs 300 crore worldwide

Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer action thriller Vettaiyan has had a great run at the worldwide box office ever since its release. The film has now crossed the Rs 300 crore mark globally within 8 days of its release, cementing Rajinikanth's star power.

Vettaiyan raked in Rs 77.90 crore on its opening day, Rs 45.26 crore on its day 2, Rs 47.87 crore on its day 3, Rs 41.32 crore on its day 4, Rs 27.80 crore on its day 5, Rs 24.16 crore on its day 6, Rs 20.58 crore on its day 7, and Rs 17.23 crore on its day 8.

The film's total worldwide box office collection as of its second Thursday reached Rs 302.12 crore. Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan wrote on X (formerly Twitter): "New day new record by Superstar Rajinikanth as Vettaiyan zooms past ₹300 cr milestone mark. Content oriented film winning at the box office is a positive sign. Audiences telling the world to make more such movies."

With this, Vettaiyan has topped the lifetime worldwide box office collections of Thalapathy Vijay's 2023 film Varisu. During its lifetime box office run, Varisu made Rs 297.55 crore globally.

At the domestic box office, however, it's a different story. Vettaiyan's India box office collections dropped again on its second Thursday. The film made merely Rs 3.15 crore on its day 8 at the ticket counters in India.

Vettaiyan raked in Rs 31.7 crore on its opening day, Rs 24 crore on its day 2, Rs 26.75 crore on its day 3, Rs 22.3 crore on its day 4, Rs 5.6 crore on its day 5, Rs 4.3 crore on its day 6, and Rs 4.3 crore on its day 7.

With this, Vettaiyan's total India box office collection reached Rs 122.10 crore. The film had a mixed theatrical occupancy on Thursday-- 16.79 per cent in Tamil shows, 14.40 per cent in Telugu shows, and 7.19 per cent in Hindi shows, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Directed by Jai Bhim fame TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan focuses on an encounter specialist whose methods are tested when he investigates an educational scam. The film features Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, and Dushara Vijayan in pivotal roles.

Vettaiyan was released in theatres worldwide in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam on October 10.