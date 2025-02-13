'Vidaamuyarchi' box office collection day 7: Ajith's film crosses ₹70 crore in India. ₹100 crore next?

Vidaamuyarchi, the Ajith and Trisha Krishnan-starrer action thriller, saw a fall in its daily domestic box office collections on its first Wednesday. The film raked in decent numbers on its opening day and in its opening weekend.

Vidaamuyarchi made ₹26 crore on its opening day and ₹62.25 crore in its first weekend at the India box office. The film went onto mint ₹3.2 crore on its first Monday, ₹3.35 crore on its first Tuesday, and around ₹2.28 crore on its first Wednesday.

With this, the film's total India box office collection stacked up to ₹71.08 crore as of its seventh day. Of this, the film's Tamil version made ₹69.01 crore whereas its Telugu version minted ₹2.07 crore, according to film trade portal Sacnilk.

Vidaamuyarchi is now on course to cross the ₹100 crore milestone in India soon. The film's shows had an overall 12.76 per cent occupancy on Wednesday.

Vidaamuyarchi's morning shows had an occupancy of 10.63 per cent whereas its afternoon shows logged an occupancy of 14.27 per cent. The film's evening and night shows recorded an occupancy of 11.88 per cent and 14.26 per cent, respectively.

The film's Telugu version Pattudala logged an overall 7.43 per cent occupancy on the same day. Pattudala's morning and afternoon shows had an overall occupancy of 8.72 per cent and 6.78 per cent, respectively.

Its evening shows had an overall occupancy of 7.31 per cent whereas its night shows had an overall occupancy of 6.91 per cent.

At the worldwide box office, the film has collected ₹117.5 crore in just 7 days. Its India gross collections stand at ₹82.1 crore while overseas collections stack up to ₹35.4 crore.

Backed by Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi is an adaptation of the 1997 Hollywood film Breakdown. The film follows the story of a man who embarks on a perilous mission to rescue his wife from the clutches of a notorious gang in Azerbaijan.

Besides Ajith and Trisha Krishnan, the film stars Arjun Sarja, Regina Cassandra, Arav, Nikhil Sajith, Ravi Raghavendra, Jeeva Ravi, and Ramya Subramanian in significant roles.