Vikram Vedha vs Ponniyin Selvan 1 Day 1 box office collection: Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus outshines Hrithik-Saif’s action thriller

Vikram Vedha, starring Bollywood top stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan, has managed to get a double-digit score at the box office, despite clashing with Mani Ratnam’s blockbuster Ponniyin Selvan: I, starring Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, and others. The Pushkar-Gayathri directorial, Vikram Vedha, earned a little more than Rs 10 crore on day 1, as per analysts.

On the other hand, Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus opened to exceptional earnings in India and overseas as per early estimates. The multicrore movie has been in the making since 2019, and was shot in 150 days.

Vikram Vedha’s box office performance

Vikram Vedha is an action thriller, which is the remake of 2017 Tamil superhit movie Vikram Vedha, directed by Pushkar and Gayathri, which had Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan. The Hindi remake stars Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, Yogita Bihani, Sharib Hashmi and Satyadeep Mishra in prominent roles.

#VikramVedhaReview - ⭐️⭐️#VikramVedha is an arrant LET DOWN, lousy remake of the original. Screenplay is vastly boring, falls flat in both the half’s.



Major drawback is that there’s no clap worthy & elevation scenes in the narrative.



Film wont satisfy both masses & classes. pic.twitter.com/72fUpDAVKd — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 30, 2022

As per reports, the movie had a dull start, though the critics have praised the performance of the lead actors. As per the opening figures of the film, the numbers are similar to the collections of Shamshera and Samrat Prithviraj, which fell flat at the Box Office.

As per data provided by BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film’s opening day collections, which are between Rs 11 crore and Rs 12 crore, are similar to Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha (Rs 11.7 crore), Akshay Kumar’s Samrat Prithviraj (Rs 10.7 crore) and Ranbir Kapoor’s Shamshera (Rs 10.2 crore) opening day’s earnings. The film reportedly did not perform well in two key states, Gujarat and Maharashtra, mostly due to the festive rush and the last working day before the festive weekend. Market analysts are looking at the weekend for some impressive earnings.

Early estimates for #VikramVedha All-India Nett is around ₹ 10 Crs.. Day 1.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

The movie is somewhat based on the folktale of Vikram-Betaal. Tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) is with the Uttar Pradesh Police STF. Vedha (Hrithik Roshan) is a gangster in Lucknow. Both are engaged in a cat-and-mouse game, where Vikram closely comes face to face with Vedha thrice. But each time, Vedha gives him a riddle, which helps him solve an ongoing case. Vedha forces him to look into the good and bad aspects of the cases.

Ponniyin Selvan: I’s box office performance

PS:1 is one of the most anticipated movies of 2022, and is touted to be the biggest blockbuster for the Tamil film industry after a long time. The movie is based on the novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy, which was first published in 1955. The two-part franchise has been shot on a budget of Rs 500 crore. Ponniyin Selvan is the first Tamil movie to release in IMAX.

EXCEPTIONAL opening for #PonniyinSelvan part 1 at the Box office.



Film has comfortably managed 3rd best opening of the year in TN after #Valimai and #Beast.#PonniyinSelvan1 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) September 30, 2022

#PS1 takes the Biggest Day 1 opening for a Tamil movie at the WW Box office for 2022.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) October 1, 2022

Early box office estimates suggest that the film witnessed an exceptional opening on Day 1. Many trade analysts had predicted a great run for the movie during the Navratra weekend. As per early reports, the movie is expected to earn around Rs 60 crore on the day 1. Of which, it earned almost Rs 17 crore in advance booking sales. As per Koimoi.com, the movie is expected to earn between Rs 30-35 crore across all languages in the domestic market. Another Rs 20 crore is expected from the overseas box office.