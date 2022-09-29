'Naane Varuven': Dhanush-starrer psychological thriller to hit theatres today

Tamil movie Naane Varuven hit theatres today on September 29. The movie starring Dhanush in lead role is an action and psychological thriller written by Dhanush and directed by Selvaraghavan. The film also stars Elli Avram, Indhuja Ravichandran and Selvaraghavan among others. Yuvan Shankar Raja has composed music for the film.

The story revolves around twin brothers Prabhu and Kathir (played by Dhanush). Somehow Prabhu and Kathir get separated due to some incidents and go on to live separate lives. After many years, the movie shows that happily married Prabhu, whose life revolves around his daughter, Sathya, one day, begins to experience some paranormal activities in his house. On being convinced that Sathya is possessed, he reaches out to a psychiatrist. The journey unravels who is behind the possession and also brings both brothers face to face.

Another awaited Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan will release tomorrow on September 30 and has a star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha Krishnan. The movie is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s novel of the same name, and will be released in two parts.

Bollywood's upcoming movie Vikram Vedha, which marks Hrithik Roshan’s return to the big screen after three years will also release tomorrow. Vikram Vedha is an action-thriller with the face-off between a tough cop Vikram (Saif Ali Khan) and gangster Vedha (Hrithik Roshan). The movie has reportedly been made at a budget of Rs 175 crore. Not only is it the actor’s most expensive film ever, but is also among the most-anticipated Bollywood releases in December quarter.



