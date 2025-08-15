War 2 OTT release: Here's where, when to watch Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR-led commercial actioner

War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, has captivated audiences with its thrilling storyline and action sequences. Fans eagerly anticipate streaming War 2 at home. It will premiere on Netflix after its theatrical run, projected for October, assuming the typical eight-week window between cinema and streaming releases.

Releasing War 2 on Netflix aligns with industry standards, where major films opt for streaming platforms post-theatrical debut. With its scheduled Netflix debut, War 2 is expected to maintain popularity by reaching a global audience, extending its impact beyond cinemas.

This strategy maximises viewership and revenue, capitalising on the film's momentum. Since its release, War 2 has achieved a substantial box office collection of ₹52.5 crore within India.

The film opened to overwhelmingly negative reviews at the domestic box office. Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh said: "Weakest film in #YRFSpyUniverse... Has star power, scale, style, stunts - but lacks soul... Writing is the biggest culprit here... Not even #HrithikRoshan and #NTR can save this royal mess!"

"I don't understand why Hindi Directors can't make good compelling emotional story telling. Wait, I think I do understand a little, they just think having stylish fight and good picturization is enough to make up for lack of emotions," a user wrote.

"If you really want to create a #SpyUniverse, then please get a good writer to write the story. And if you can’t do that, then at least spare our Tiger series. Now what’s next, Pathaan 2?" another user commented.

The film centres around Kabir Dhaliwal, a former intelligence agent turned rogue, and Vikram Chelapathi, a Special Units Officer with a shadowy past. The narrative reveals a shocking family secret: Kabir and Vikram are brothers, separated by a conspiracy.

Together, they confront a secretive group known as "The Consortium," culminating in a high-stakes climax.