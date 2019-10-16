War Box Office Collection Day 14: Hrithik, Tiger's film dethrones Kabir Singh to become top grosser of 2019

War Box Office Collection: Actor Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff's War has emerged as the most successful Bollywood film of the year. With its Tuesday (October 15) box office collection, the film has dethroned Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh to become the highest grosser of the year. The high-octane action drama film has already done the box office business of nearly Rs 280 crore, whereas Kabir Singh's lifetime collections were recorded Rs 278.25 crore. War's total collection stood at Rs 276.4 crore till Day 13. On Tuesday (Day 14), the Siddarth Anand's directorial added another around Rs 4 crore, taking its total earning to Rs 280 crore.

War box office collections

Opening Day: Rs 53.35 crore

End of Opening Weekend: Rs 166.25 crore

End of Week 1: Rs 238.35 crore

Worldwide collections Gross: Rs 408.38 crore

War has broken several records. It has minted over Rs 400 crore worldwide. The Yash Raj studio film is the fourth highest grosser of the company after Tiger Zinda Hai, Sultan and Dhoom3. The film is Hrithik Roshan's highest grosser in North America with nearly $3.5 million collections. War also holds the record of the highest collection in a week in 2019; it raked in Rs 238.35 crore in the first week. With the collection of Rs 53.35 crore on its first day, War is the biggest opener in the history of Hindi cinema, the record earlier held by Aamir Khan's Thugs of Hindostan (Rs 52 crore).

Released on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2) across 4,000 screens in India, War is the first Bollywood film to be shot in the Arctic Circle. Besides Hrithik and Tiger, the star cast includes Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Soni Razdan, and Arif Zakaria.

